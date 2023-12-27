Get ready! New cold push will affect us starting Thursday

QCOSTARICA — A new cold push (empuje frío) will arrive in Costa Rica this Thursday, according to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

This is the ninth cold push of the season and will increase the trade winds during the weekend in the Central Valley, the North Pacific and the mountainous sectors.

Likewise, it would cause an increase in cloud cover in the Caribbean regions and the Northern Zone, which would enhance precipitation in those areas.

This Tuesday, low to partial cloudiness will prevail nationwide and warm temperatures will prevail.

Also, with the increased winds we can expected lower termperatures.

