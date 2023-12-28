Thursday 28 December 2023
type here...
Search

Some 24,000 foreigners entered Costa Rica by air between December 24 and 25

NationalNewsTourism
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Pressures for the dollar exchange rate to fall will continue into 2024

QCOSTARICA -- The abundant flow of dollars that has...
Read more

Two more languages could receive constitutional recognition for their use in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- Officially the language of Costa Rica is...
Read more

Some 24,000 foreigners entered Costa Rica by air between December 24 and 25

QCOSTARICA -- A large movement of foreigners, tourists, visited...
Read more

Get ready! New cold push will affect us starting Thursday

QCOSTARICA -- A new cold push (empuje frío) will...
Read more

CAFTA became small for Costa Rica and why it is looking for a new expanded commercial block

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica began talks to sign a...
Read more

No raise in 2024 for public sector employees for the fifth consecutive year

QCOSTARICA -- Because the weight of public debt will...
Read more

10 paradoxes in life

RICO'S Q -- A paradox (paradoja in Spanish) is...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢518.13 BUY

¢524.88 SELL

28 December 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — A large movement of foreigners, tourists, visited Costa Rica, arriving at the country’s two main airports during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Arrivals hall at the Guanacaster Airport in Liberia, the gateway to Costa Rica’s Pacific coast beaches

Around 24,000 foreigners entered the country during the holidays with the intention of vacationing in the country, according to data from the immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME).

The majority of the arrivals were by way of the Juan Santamaria (San José) Internaitonal Airport (SJO), while more than 8,000 arrivied at the Guanacaste Airport (LIR) in Liberia.

- Advertisement -

According to immigration control, the San José have a movement of some 39,000 people during the two days, December 24 and 25.

This is one of the seasons in which more tourists arrive to the country by air, taking advantage of the holidays.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
Get ready! New cold push will affect us starting Thursday
Next article
Two more languages could receive constitutional recognition for their use in Costa Rica
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Pressures for the dollar exchange rate to fall will continue into 2024

QCOSTARICA -- The abundant flow of dollars that has characterized the...
Read more

Two more languages could receive constitutional recognition for their use in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- Officially the language of Costa Rica is Spanish and...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Two more languages could receive constitutional recognition for their use in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- Officially the language of Costa Rica is...
News

Ortega kicked out the International Red Cross from Nicaragua

Q24N - The Ortega dictatorship expelled the International Committee...
Paying the bills
%d