Some 24,000 foreigners entered Costa Rica by air between December 24 and 25

QCOSTARICA — A large movement of foreigners, tourists, visited Costa Rica, arriving at the country’s two main airports during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Around 24,000 foreigners entered the country during the holidays with the intention of vacationing in the country, according to data from the immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME).

The majority of the arrivals were by way of the Juan Santamaria (San José) Internaitonal Airport (SJO), while more than 8,000 arrivied at the Guanacaste Airport (LIR) in Liberia.

According to immigration control, the San José have a movement of some 39,000 people during the two days, December 24 and 25.

This is one of the seasons in which more tourists arrive to the country by air, taking advantage of the holidays.

