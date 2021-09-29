Wednesday 29 September 2021
Get to know the official coin that commemorates the Bicentennial

Business
By Rico
Paying the bills

QCOSTARICA – With 5 million coins that can be used regularly like any other means of payment, the country will have a new ¢500 colones coin (moneda in Spanish) that commemorates the Bicentennial.

New coins will be in circulation starting in November

Among the aspects that stand out, a torch that symbolizes freedom is positioned on a map of Costa Rica, including the Isla del Coco.

Front of the new ¢500 coin

Below the map are the words: freedom, peace and democracy.

Back of the new ¢500 coin

The Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Costa Rica’s Central Bank – made the announcement on Tuesday, September 28, saying the coins will in circulation starting November.

“It means a piece that transforms, for example, it is made with recycled metals, in line with the new banknotes made of polymer and the country’s commitment to the environment,” said Rodrigo Cubero, president of the Central Bank.

Likewise, it will mark the way for the next generation of coins, as it will reduce manufacturing costs as it is smaller in diameter.

“The new coin includes a higher level of security than those currently in circulation. For example, when moving it, depending on which side you do it, it must be possible to read the value of the coin or the acronym BCC,” Cubero said.

500 colones banknote, resealed for the 150th anniversary of the Independence of Costa Rica in 1971.

 

Previous articleEvery three hours four people die from covid-19 in Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

