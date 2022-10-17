Get your umbrella ready! IMN forecasts downpours for Central Valley This Monday

QCOSTARICA – The heavy rains typical of the rainy season will continue to hit the country this Monday, according to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

The passage of Tropical Wave 43, this weekend, generated unstable conditions in the atmosphere, which will facilitate the presence of precipitation, is how the meteorologist Juan Diego Naranjo explains it.

- Advertisement -

Naranjo added that, in the Central Valley, rains with lightning are expected in the afternoon and isolated precipitations in the North and Caribbean Zone.

Authorities ask to be vigilant to floods, mainly in areas near rivers and immediately alert the authorities in case of witnessing a landslide.

The official weather forecast for this Monday, October 17, 2022:

For the beginning of this week, the Intertropical Convergence Zone will remain over Costa Rica – as usual in October – ; bringing humidity and atmospheric instability to the national territory. Once again, a rainy day is forecast for the Pacific slope, with the possibility of showers near the coast during the first hours of the day; however, showers will be generalized in the afternoon until the evening.

Both in the Central Valley and in the Northern Zone, rainfall will be in the afternoon and of isolated distribution. Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, rains will be scattered and concentrated at the foot of the mountains.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related