Ruta 34 with “paso regulado” due to landslide in the Tárcoles sector

QCOSTARICA – Ruta 34 on Sunday joined the list of major roads with closures and/or substantial transit problems due to a series of landslides, forcing local authorities to take action – complete closure – before, being a national route, the arrival of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT).

The collapse caused both lanes to be closed.

By the afternoon on Sunday, part of the roadway was cleared to allow “paso regulado” through the area Tarcoles.

The Municipality of Garabito reported at 3:46 on Sunday that traffic was regulated every 15 minutes, in both directions. Drivers are being asked to take appropriate precautions for safety reasons.

For those who need to travel through the area, it is best is to check ahead for progress reports before heading out.

In the last few days the National Emergency Commission (CNE) attended to more than 190 of landslides, rivers overflowed, and flooding, in a number of areas across the Central Valley and the Central and South Pacific.

One of the other routes, the Ruta 2 or Interamerican Sur, in the area of Cerro de La Muerte, at La Hortensia, crews are continuing with the clean up work with the aim of reopening the road.

On the Ruta 1 or Interamerican Norte, a complete closure continues in the area of the Cambronero. That closure is expected to continue until mid-December.

