Monday 17 October 2022
type here...
Search

Ruta 34 with “paso regulado” due to landslide in the Tárcoles sector

InfrastructureNationalJaco
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Families spend ¢11,000 more on food for each person, compared to a year before

QCOSTARICA - Families in Costa Rica are going through...
Read more

Another blow to freedom of expression in Venezuela

Q24N - The National Association of Journalists of Venezuela...
Read more

Ruta 34 with “paso regulado” due to landslide in the Tárcoles sector

QCOSTARICA - Ruta 34 on Sunday joined the list...
Read more

Get your umbrella ready! IMN forecasts downpours for Central Valley This Monday

QCOSTARICA - The heavy rains typical of the rainy...
Read more

“La Dolce Vita” Italy: a place with no rules!

Q REPORTS - Tourists in Italy are behaving badly...
Read more

Tips to plan your next adventure with a Caribbean cruise

When it comes to luxury vacations and truly exciting...
Read more

The Importance Of Latino Athletes In The American Competitive Sports Scene

There are countless Latino athletes who have played prominent...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢612.79 Buy

¢621.03 Sell

15 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Ruta 34 on Sunday joined the list of major roads with closures and/or substantial transit problems due to a series of landslides, forcing local authorities to take action – complete closure – before, being a national route, the arrival of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT).

The collapse caused both lanes to be closed.

- Advertisement -

By the afternoon on Sunday, part of the roadway was cleared to allow “paso regulado” through the area Tarcoles.

The Municipality of Garabito reported at 3:46 on Sunday that traffic was regulated every 15 minutes, in both directions. Drivers are being asked to take appropriate precautions for safety reasons.

For those who need to travel through the area, it is best is to check ahead for progress reports before heading out.

In the last few days the National Emergency Commission (CNE) attended to more than 190 of landslides, rivers overflowed, and flooding, in a number of areas across the Central Valley and the Central and South Pacific.

One of the other routes, the Ruta 2 or Interamerican Sur, in the area of Cerro de La Muerte, at La Hortensia, crews are continuing with the clean up work with the aim of reopening the road.

On the Ruta 1 or Interamerican Norte, a complete closure continues in the area of the Cambronero. That closure is expected to continue until mid-December.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleGet your umbrella ready! IMN forecasts downpours for Central Valley This Monday
Next articleAnother blow to freedom of expression in Venezuela
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Cosevi without records of vehicles that need re-inspection

QCOSTARICA - Here's a shocker, well maybe not so much given...
Read more

Ruta 2 in the area of Cerre de la Muerte closure indefinite

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) confirmed...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Alert: “Crazy ant” could spread in Costa Rica says Ministry of Agriculture

QCOSTARICA  - The presence of the invasive species known...
Economy

Super luxury yacht opens cruise season in Quepos, Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - This week the super luxury yacht Scenic...
Paying the bills