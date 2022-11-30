Wednesday 30 November 2022
Getting your driver’s license made easier

Starting Thursday, December 1, users who pass the driving test in San José will be able to obtain their first license without an appointment at the Paseo Estudiantes branch of the BCR.

Getting your driver's license made easier

QCOSTARICA – Getting your driver’s license in a single day is now a reality in Costa Rica, well for users in San José.

The General Directorate of Road Education of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) announced that, starting Thursday, December 1, people who pass their driving test at the San José headquarters will be able to obtain the license immediately.

This is after an agreement with the Banco de Costa Rica (BCR), the entity that is in charge of the process of issuing the physical (plastic) driver’s license.

Previously, after passing their driver’s test, users had to make an appointment at the BCR.

For now, says the MOPT in a news release, this system will only work in San José with the BCR headquarters located in Paseo Estudiantes, up to 3:30 pm (branch closing), to issue the driver’s license for the first time.

“If a person who passes (the driving test) in San José, does not show up the same day or the next morning at the Paseo Estudiantes office to get their license for the first time, they must process it by appointment at any other office,” says the MOPT website.

At all other BCR branches in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) and the rest of the country, will still have to make an appointment after passing the driving test.

Gary Jiménez, assistant director of Road Education, explained that “this action seeks to assess options to give more expeditious attention to the user”.

