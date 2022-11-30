Wednesday 30 November 2022
type here...
Search

The Costa Rica – Germany will be the first game refereed by a woman in the history of the men’s World Cups

Stephanie Frappart to become first female referee at men's World Cup game

#WorldCup2022More NewsSports
Avatar photo
By Rico
HISTORIC: The French referee Stephanie Frappart will lead the first all-female officiating team for a men’s World Cup match when she takes charge of Costa Rica v Germany. File pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Paying the bills

Latest

The Costa Rica – Germany will be the first game refereed by a woman in the history of the men’s World Cups

QCOSTARICA - The French referee Stephanie Frappart will lead...
Read more

Getting your driver’s license made easier

QCOSTARICA - Getting your driver's license in a single...
Read more

Database published with more than 1.4 million Costa Rican WhatsApp numbers

QCOSTARICA - ESET, a leading proactive threat detection company,...
Read more

Pandemic Aggravated Violence against Women in Latin America

Q REPORTS (IPS) - Violence against women has failed...
Read more

“Anita Mikilona”: Costa Rica faces Germany on Thursday

QCOSTARICA - Drawn in a group with Germany, Spain,...
Read more

Government revokes bill to sell the BCR

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Finance, Nogui Acosta, confirmed...
Read more

WhatsApp rolls out a feature that makes it easier to message yourself

QTECH - Have you ever wanted to message yourself?...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢594.32 Buy

¢602.86 Sell

30 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The French referee Stephanie Frappart will lead the first all-female officiating team for a men’s World Cup match when she takes charge of Costa Rica vs Germany, on Thursday, December 1.

Stephanie Frappart became the first female referee to officiate a major men’s European match when she took charge of the 2019 Uefa Super Cup.

Frappart, who will be the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match, will be joined by the assistant referees Brazil’s Neuza Back and Mexico’s Karen Díaz Medina for the crucial Group E game.

The 38-year-old will mark another milestone in her career at the Al Bayt Stadium, having refereed a men’s World Cup qualifier in March, a men’s Champions League game in 2020, the 2019 Uefa Super Cup final and matches in Ligue 1.

- Advertisement -

Frappart featured as the fourth official during Mexico’s goalless draw with Poland in Group C. Two other referees – Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga and Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan – were also included in Fifa’s pool of World Cup officials. Along with Back and Díaz Medina, the US official Kathryn Nesbitt was also called up as an assistant.

HISTORIC: The French referee Stephanie Frappart will lead the first all-female officiating team for a men’s World Cup match when she takes charge of Costa Rica v Germany. File pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Before the tournament began, Frappart said she hoped the inclusion of female referees in Qatar would “make things happen” on a broader level. “It’s a strong sign from FIFA and the authorities to have women referees in that country,” she said.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleGetting your driver’s license made easier
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Database published with more than 1.4 million Costa Rican WhatsApp numbers

QCOSTARICA - ESET, a leading proactive threat detection company, analyzes the...
Read more

“Anita Mikilona”: Costa Rica faces Germany on Thursday

QCOSTARICA - Drawn in a group with Germany, Spain, and Japan,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

#WorldCup2022

Yokasta Valle: I beat a Spanish woman when everyone said it was impossible

QCOSTARICA - In an article published in La Nacion,...
National

INS reports only 7% of Marchamos paid so far

QCOSTARICA - The national insurer, the Instituto Nacional de...
Paying the bills