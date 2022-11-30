The Costa Rica – Germany will be the first game refereed by a woman in the history of the men’s World Cups

QCOSTARICA – The French referee Stephanie Frappart will lead the first all-female officiating team for a men’s World Cup match when she takes charge of Costa Rica vs Germany, on Thursday, December 1.

Frappart, who will be the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match, will be joined by the assistant referees Brazil’s Neuza Back and Mexico’s Karen Díaz Medina for the crucial Group E game.

The 38-year-old will mark another milestone in her career at the Al Bayt Stadium, having refereed a men’s World Cup qualifier in March, a men’s Champions League game in 2020, the 2019 Uefa Super Cup final and matches in Ligue 1.

- Advertisement -

Frappart featured as the fourth official during Mexico’s goalless draw with Poland in Group C. Two other referees – Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga and Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan – were also included in Fifa’s pool of World Cup officials. Along with Back and Díaz Medina, the US official Kathryn Nesbitt was also called up as an assistant.

Before the tournament began, Frappart said she hoped the inclusion of female referees in Qatar would “make things happen” on a broader level. “It’s a strong sign from FIFA and the authorities to have women referees in that country,” she said.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related