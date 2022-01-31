Given the increase in cases of Covid-19, Caja asks the population to make rational use of the emergency services

QCOSTARICA – Given the increase in cases of Covid-19, breaking records daily, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (Caja) calls on the population to make rational use of emergency and emergency services, with the aim that users who do not have a serious health problem not expose themselves to the virus.

“I invite the population to be responsible and consult these (emergency) services only if they have a condition that compromises their health, we must understand that, if we use the services irrationally, we take away time and space from those who do require urgent attention,” said Roxana Usaga Carrasquilla, director of the Integrated Network for the Provision of North Central Health Services of the CCSS.

The call is made at a time when the Emergency services are experiencing a strong influx in the area of ​​differentiated respiratory care, which increases the volume of patients daily.

“Many of the diagnoses that were given last week did not correspond to an urgency or emergency, these cases can be treated in the external consultation of the assigned Ebáis (local clinics) or even at home,” for which Carrasquilla urged awareness and responsibility to use the services correctly.

“The inappropriate use of these services generates a greater demand for available resources, which should be focused on caring for people with serious illness and patients affected by respiratory infection associated with Covid-19,” Carrasquilla concluded.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

