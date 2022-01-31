Costa Rica defends vaccination of minor despite parental opposition

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) confirmed that the minor admitted to the Heredia Hospital received the Covid-19 vaccine over the weekend, despite the opposition of the parents. This after receiving the endorsement of the Ministry of Health and the Patronato Nacional de la Infancia (PANI), the children’s welfare service.

Last Wednesday there was a demonstration outside the medical center when a total of 5 people were arrested for resisting authority, by violently entering the hospital. All were released on condition, while the leader of the movement, identified as Marco Albertazzi, who was ordered to three months of house arrest with electronic monitoring.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested preventive detention against the leader of the anti vaccines group that stormed the Hospital San Vicente de Paúl and will appeal the decision of the Court.

Authorities concluded that discharging the minor from the hospital without the vaccine represented a risk to his health because he suffers from asthma, a risk factor in covid-19, and had been admitted due to a respiratory crisis. The child also has mild autism.

Once the hospital received official communications from the court, it proceeded with the application of the first dose against covid-19 to the minor and the subsequent discharge. The second dose will be applied at the age of 21 days.

According to the CCSS, the Health Governing Area of ​​Heredia DRRS-Central Norte indicated that the vaccination of the minor proceeded based on existing legislation and on executive decree 40255 of February 23, 2017, which authorizes medical personnel for the vaccination of minors.

The office PANI in Heredia stated that the hospital “must act according to medical criteria in accordance with the provisions of Articles 43, 46 of the Código de Niñez y Adolescencia (Children and Adolescents Code) and Article 144 of the Código de Familia (Family Code).

Specialist in criminal law, lawyer Belisario Solano, explained that parental authority has limitations, which is why the authorities vaccinated the minor without parental consent.

