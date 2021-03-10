Wednesday 10 March 2021
type here...
Lighter SideQToons

Global Dual Income and social charges would drown the Ticos

by Q Costa Rica
5

Global Dual Income and social charges would drown the Ticos.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCollective promotes popular initiative for “legal, safe and free” abortion in Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Global Dual Income and social charges would drown the Ticos

Global Dual Income and social charges would drown the Ticos.
Read more

Collective promotes popular initiative for “legal, safe and free” abortion in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - As of Monday, March 8, "Aborto Legal" the Costa...
Read more

MOST READ

Government rules out, for now, toughening sanitary measures for Semana Santa

Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Costa Rica received a shipment of 110,000 vaccines against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Tuesday night, March 2, Costa Rica received the largest shipment of covid-19 vaccines, 109,980 doses from Pfizer / Biontech to continues...
Fuel Prices

Today Costa Rica wakes up to an increase in fuel prices, the third this year

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - At 12:01 am this Wednesday, fuels will be more expensive, as the third price hike of the year takes effect. The increase in...
Redaqted

Islas Murciélago, unknown Tico paradise ideal for hikers and divers

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - Located in the extreme north of the Pacific coast, in front of the Santa Rosa National Park, in the sector of...
World

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev celebrates his 90th birthday

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - The former leader of the Soviet Union and 1990 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Mikhail Gorbachev, who has been self-isolating to protect...
Health

People vaccinated against COVID-19 will not have to isolate if they are a positive case contact

Rico -
RICO's COVID-19 DIGEST (QCOSTARICA) People vaccinated against COVID-19 who are in contact with a person positive for SARS-CoV-2 will be considered low risk and...
Immigration

Immigration issues resolution extending “tourist” visas

Rico -
UPDATED: The DGME confirmed that anyone entering the country on or after December 17, 2019, will be allowed to legally stay until June 1st,...
San Jose

Mass Demonstration Expected Friday in Downtown San Jose

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Public worker unions from the Education, Health, Judiciary, Transport, and public universities, among others, will join forces this Friday, March 5, in...
Front Page

Costa Rica pays tribute to the deceased and survivors of the pandemic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Friday night, Costa Rica paid tribute to the memory of all the people who have lost their lives due to the pandemic...
Living in Costa Rica

Drivers can use foreign license for 6 more months

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) announced Thursday that it will grant a grace period for six (6) more months...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.