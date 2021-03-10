Costa Rica approaching 500,000 doses

QCOSTARICA – The ninth batch with 86,580 doses of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine arrived in our Costa Rica on Tuesday night; With this fraction, the country will approach the 500 thousand doses received.

Alexander Solís, president of the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Attention (CNE), said during Tuesday’s press conference that the weekly arrival of doses allows strengthening the vaccination campaign that is deployed throughout the country and through which progress is made in the immunization of priority groups of people.

With this ninth installment, Costa Rica has received a total of 472,875 doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, since December 23, 2020.

Applied doses

On Monday, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reported that a total of 204,586 vaccines against COVID-19 have been applied.

Currently, the vaccination scheme is applied to people in the first two priority groups: first-line personnel and people over 58 years of age with or without risk factors.

