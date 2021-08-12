Thursday 12 August 2021
type here...
Search

Government asks transporters to lift blockade in Paso Canoas

Industrial sectors have expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation, as they claim that it harms economic stability in times of crisis and recession

NationalRedaqted
By Rico
Photo for illustrative purposes, courtesy of Pegando Porte
Paying the bills

Latest

Government asks transporters to lift blockade in Paso Canoas

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Carlos Alvarado, on Wednesday,...
Read more

Today 50 years ago: Torrential downpour caused flooding in San José

TODAY COSTA RICA - While many parts of the...
Read more

Long weekends trigger an increase in Covid-19 cases

QCOSTARICA - The reproduction rate of Covid-19 accelerated again...
Read more

U.S.-bound migrants fill Colombia town as COVID-19 border closures lifted

Q24N - NECOCLI, Colombia - After traveling for more...
Read more

Canada planning COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel

Q TRAVEL - Canada is working to create a...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Government of Carlos Alvarado, on Wednesday, urged Costa Rican transporters that have maintained a blockade at Paso Canoas border with Panama since last August 5, to put down their protest and give priority to the search for a solution through dialogue.

Photo for illustrative purposes, courtesy of Pegando Porte

Carriers are demanding that the government take steps to suppress alleged competitive advantages given to their foreign counterparts.

- Advertisement -

The protesters are trying to prevent export companies from freely choosing who to hire to transport their goods. On this request, various chambers of industries have spoken out against it.

In this regard, the Vice Minister of the Presidency, Randall Otárola, assured that “the demands that the group has transferred to us contravene international norms and what the figures indicate is that the trade of Costa Rican carriers to Panama in recent months has increased”.

Otárola added: “We make a very clear and emphatic call for them to take down the movement, prioritize dialogue and seek a solution that does not affect third parties.”

The president of the Costa Rican Chamber of Industries (ICRC), Enrique Egloff, assured that “it is unacceptable that, a week after the blockade (began), the Costa Rican industry still cannot export its products to Panama.

“This affects multiple subsectors and hundreds of companies that have their merchandise detained at the border, because of a group of protesters who hold the cargo illegally, damaging the country’s production and competitiveness,” he emphasized.

For his part, Maurizio Musmanni, president of the Costa Rican Chamber of the Food Industry (Cacia), pointed out that “we already have an important group of exporting companies that report potential losses, jams of products that require cold logistics, increased costs due to the transfer of merchandise, as well as a state of total insecurity regarding the immediate future of product shipments to Panama”.

- Advertisement -

In addition, Cacia made an energetic claim to Casa Presidencial: “For food businessmen, the government of the Republic cannot allow groups of transporters to use intimidation and coercion, as destabilizing instruments that damage the national and international regulations that protect the free transit of merchandise, and the freedom of contracting the means of transport”.

It is estimated that to date there are about 200 trucks stuck waiting to cross the southern border.

Those in charge of leading the negotiations with the carriers are the Deputy Minister of Finance, Elizabeth Guerrero; the Vice Minister of Economy and Trade, Leonardo Chacón; the Director of Foreign Trade Facilitation, Marcela Chavarría, and the Vice Minister Otárola himself.

 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleToday 50 years ago: Torrential downpour caused flooding in San José
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

How Does Breaking News Break in Cuba?

Q REPORTS (VOA) The protests that shook Cuba earlier this month...
Read more

Latin America facing the perfect storm

Q REPORTS - MADRID/MONTEVIDEO - Latin America is experiencing an especially...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Pura Vida

Today 50 years ago: Torrential downpour caused flooding in San José

TODAY COSTA RICA - While many parts of the...
Heredia

First two crashes to new trains cost Incofer US$30,000

QCOSTARICA - It was inevitable. It was never a...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.