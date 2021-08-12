Today 50 years ago: Torrential downpour caused flooding in San José

TODAY COSTA RICA – While many parts of the country, mainly the Caribbean side, are facing downpours and damage caused by the heavy rains of the season, 50 years ago today, the major news was the flooding of the capital city.

Original text published by La Nación on August 12, 1971.

Between 22 and 25 neighborhoods and populated sectors of this city were affected by the violent downpour, the most intense that has been registered so far this year and that hit this capital and its surroundings yesterday between 4:15 pm and 6:45 pm.

Shortly after the downpour, calls for help began to arrive to (police) patrols, firefighters, the Cruz Roja, civil defense, rural guard, civil guard and traffic (authorities).

Telephone operators for patrols, firefighters and Cruz Roja say they almost went crazy when they started receiving calls from all over the place.

The rescue corps, aware of these problems, felt great concern because the downpour continued with great intensity.

They knew that hundreds of families in many neighborhoods were in danger. Some of these places were already experiencing critical situations such as in the southern neighborhoods.

Bomb sent to the president failed due to moisture

On this same day, La Nacion reported that a bomb sent to the home of President José Figueres Ferrer failed because it absorbed moisture

The recipients of the fateful gift package containing a powerful explosive and incendiary bomb, sent to the President of the Republic were saved because most of the components of the device were affected by humidity, because it had been in the Correos (Post Office) since July 22 destined for delivery to President’s home.

The long delay in the delivery of this package was what saved many people and perhaps the President himself.