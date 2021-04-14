Wednesday 14 April 2021
Government denies false news about alleged strict sanitary measures

Sanitary measures remain the same as those currently in force. All official information is released through a press conference, the media and official channels.

by Rico
15

QCOSTARICA – It is totally false that the Government has changed the sanitary measures, as claimed by disinformation messages circulating on social networks and messaging platforms.

In the photo, Dr. Daniel Salas, Minister of Health (left) and Alexander Solis, head of the CNE (right) during a press conference from Casa Presidencial on April 6, 2021. All official notices on the pandemic are made public at the press conference and formally sent to the media and official channels

No measure has been changed. The entire population is reminded that all information released by the Government is made public by press conference and is formally sent to the media and official channels; it is never done informally by text messaging,” said Communication Minister Agustín Castro.

The Q is on the list of media receiving official notices from Casa Presidencial.

Any information that circulates about these types of measures and is not found on the site presidencia.go.cr/alertas is totally false.

As reported this Monday, at a press conference, as of this week police operations will be intensified throughout the country, with the aim of ensuring that vehicle restrictions – from 11 pm to 5:00 am, every day – are met, as well as health protocols, capacity in the different establishments and security measures are applied.

But these are the same sanitary measures currently in force since the beginning of March.

The Government reiterates the call to maintain preventive health measures to contain the situation of COVID-19 infections facing the country, so as not to collapse the national medical services.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

