Wednesday 14 April 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine

Costa Rica exceeds one million vaccines received against COVID-19

by Rico
13

QCOSTARICA – With the entry of the fifteenth shipment of vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, this April 13, Costa Rica exceeds one million doses received.

At 8:54 pm, 113,490 doses arrived at the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), from Pfizer / BioNTech, reaching a cumulative sum of 1,022,685 vaccines.

- Advertisement -

“Hope, that is the feeling that each delivery of vaccines that enters the country causes us, since each batch strengthens the fight we have given against the pandemic. Despite this, we must continue to redouble care and not lower our guard against the situation of infections and increased hospitalization that we are facing today,” said Costa Rica President, Carlos Alvarado.

So far in April, three deliveries have been received: two from Pfizer and the first from the COVAX multilateral mechanism. This month, to date, 271,620 doses have been received.

Vaccine intake history
Date Delivery Number of vaccines Pharmaceutical Monthly Total
23/12/2020 1 9,750 Pfizer/BioNTech December 2020: 21.450
30/12/2020 2 11,700 Pfizer/BioNTech
05/01/2021 3 33,150 Pfizer/BioNTech January 2021: 82.875
12/01/2021 4 33,150 Pfizer/BioNTech
19/01/2021 5 16,575 Pfizer/BioNTech
16/02/2021 6 79,560 Pfizer/BioNTech February 2021: 171.990
23/02/2021 7 92,430 Pfizer/BioNTech
02/03/2021 8 109,980 Pfizer/BioNTech March 2021: 473.850
09/03/2021 9 86,580 Pfizer/BioNTech
16/03/2021 10 84,240 Pfizer/BioNTech
23/03/2021 11 119,340 Pfizer/BioNTech
30/03/2021 12 73,710 Pfizer/BioNTech
05/04/2021 13 115,830 Pfizer/BioNTech April 2021: 271.620**
07/04/2021 14 42,300 COVAX
13/04/2021 15 113,490 Pfizer/BioNTech
Total 1.022.685**  

** To date

- Advertisement -

“The vaccines are part of the National Vaccination Plan that has been approved by the National Emergency Commission, in conjunction with the Costa Rican Social Security Fund and the Ministry of Health to be applied to the entire population of priority groups,” commented Eduardo Mora, legal advisor to the CNE.

The arrival of this batch is the basis of the vaccines to be distributed for application next week, as part of the logistics that take place with each delivery in terms of storage, freezing, and distribution, in order to ensure coverage of the immunization program.

The Government reiterates the call to maintain the health protection measures to contain the situation of COVID-19 infections that the country faces, in order not to collapse the national medical services.

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleSexual activity in Colombia also took its toll due to the pandemic
Next articleGovernment denies false news about alleged strict sanitary measures
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

CCSS has applied 587 thousand vaccines against COVID-19

QCOSTARICA -  The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)  - Costa...
Read more

Contagion rate increases to 1.45 and shows that the country is entering a ‘new pandemic wave’

QCOSTARICA - The contagion or "R" rate for this Monday in...
Read more

MOST READ

Top 5 SaaS Cloud Apps To Check Out in 2021

Health

The Pandemic: Epidemiological report April 13, 2021

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  Costa Rica added 891 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 10, 482 on Sunday, April 11, 469 on Monday, April 12, and 957...
Brazil

Brazilian Prostitutes ‘Priority Group’ COVID Vaccination

Q24N -
Q24N - Prostitutes in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte have gone on a week-long strike, urging the government to give them prioritized COVID...
National

Travelers look for houses with good Internet, kitchen and that accept pets

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The pandemic has allowed many people to telecommute, so technological facilities allow that as long as you have a laptop and a...
Coronavirus

Brazilian variant of coronavirus detected in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A 28-year-old man from Alajuela and a 32-year-old woman from Heredia are the first two cases of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2...
Argentina

Argentina decrees night curfew after spike covid-19 contagion

Q24N -
Q24N (Buenos Aires) Nighttime driving will be prohibited in Argentina as of this Friday and for three weeks, a measure that is applied for...
Brazil

Bolsonaro compares quarantines to Maduro’s dictatorship

Rico -
Q24N - Brasilia (EFE) The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, said this Saturday that the country is experiencing a "dictatorship" due to the quarantines...
Front Page

Government to compensate Liberia airport manager US$600K for pandemic losses

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Coriport, the company that manages the Daniel Oduber Quirós International airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, claimed the State for compensation of US$600,000...
Redaqted

Liga unveils plans for its future stadium, the most modern in Latin America

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - La Liga Alajuelense presented the club's new stadium project to its partners, which will be located in front of the CAR in...
Pura Vida

Netflix to premiere Attenborough documentary filmed in Costa Rica

Rico -
TODAY COSTA RICA - Neither the coronavirus nor the global confinement managed to prevent the renowned naturalist, Sir David Attenborough, from filming in our...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.