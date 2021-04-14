Costa Rica exceeds one million vaccines received against COVID-19

QCOSTARICA – With the entry of the fifteenth shipment of vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, this April 13, Costa Rica exceeds one million doses received.

At 8:54 pm, 113,490 doses arrived at the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), from Pfizer / BioNTech, reaching a cumulative sum of 1,022,685 vaccines.

“Hope, that is the feeling that each delivery of vaccines that enters the country causes us, since each batch strengthens the fight we have given against the pandemic. Despite this, we must continue to redouble care and not lower our guard against the situation of infections and increased hospitalization that we are facing today,” said Costa Rica President, Carlos Alvarado.

So far in April, three deliveries have been received: two from Pfizer and the first from the COVAX multilateral mechanism. This month, to date, 271,620 doses have been received.

Vaccine intake history Date Delivery Number of vaccines Pharmaceutical Monthly Total

23/12/2020 1 9,750 Pfizer/BioNTech December 2020: 21.450 30/12/2020 2 11,700 Pfizer/BioNTech 05/01/2021 3 33,150 Pfizer/BioNTech January 2021: 82.875 12/01/2021 4 33,150 Pfizer/BioNTech 19/01/2021 5 16,575 Pfizer/BioNTech 16/02/2021 6 79,560 Pfizer/BioNTech February 2021: 171.990 23/02/2021 7 92,430 Pfizer/BioNTech 02/03/2021 8 109,980 Pfizer/BioNTech March 2021: 473.850 09/03/2021 9 86,580 Pfizer/BioNTech 16/03/2021 10 84,240 Pfizer/BioNTech 23/03/2021 11 119,340 Pfizer/BioNTech 30/03/2021 12 73,710 Pfizer/BioNTech 05/04/2021 13 115,830 Pfizer/BioNTech April 2021: 271.620** 07/04/2021 14 42,300 COVAX 13/04/2021 15 113,490 Pfizer/BioNTech Total 1.022.685**

** To date

“The vaccines are part of the National Vaccination Plan that has been approved by the National Emergency Commission, in conjunction with the Costa Rican Social Security Fund and the Ministry of Health to be applied to the entire population of priority groups,” commented Eduardo Mora, legal advisor to the CNE.

The arrival of this batch is the basis of the vaccines to be distributed for application next week, as part of the logistics that take place with each delivery in terms of storage, freezing, and distribution, in order to ensure coverage of the immunization program.

The Government reiterates the call to maintain the health protection measures to contain the situation of COVID-19 infections that the country faces, in order not to collapse the national medical services.

