Costa Rica exceeds one million vaccines received against COVID-19

QCOSTARICA – With the entry of the fifteenth shipment of vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, this April 13, Costa Rica exceeds one million doses received.
At 8:54 pm, 113,490 doses arrived at the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), from Pfizer / BioNTech, reaching a cumulative sum of 1,022,685 vaccines.
“Hope, that is the feeling that each delivery of vaccines that enters the country causes us, since each batch strengthens the fight we have given against the pandemic. Despite this, we must continue to redouble care and not lower our guard against the situation of infections and increased hospitalization that we are facing today,” said Costa Rica President, Carlos Alvarado.
So far in April, three deliveries have been received: two from Pfizer and the first from the COVAX multilateral mechanism. This month, to date, 271,620 doses have been received.
|Vaccine intake history
|Date
|Delivery
|Number of vaccines
|Pharmaceutical
|Monthly Total
|23/12/2020
|1
|9,750
|Pfizer/BioNTech
|December 2020: 21.450
|30/12/2020
|2
|11,700
|Pfizer/BioNTech
|05/01/2021
|3
|33,150
|Pfizer/BioNTech
|January 2021: 82.875
|12/01/2021
|4
|33,150
|Pfizer/BioNTech
|19/01/2021
|5
|16,575
|Pfizer/BioNTech
|16/02/2021
|6
|79,560
|Pfizer/BioNTech
|February 2021: 171.990
|23/02/2021
|7
|92,430
|Pfizer/BioNTech
|02/03/2021
|8
|109,980
|Pfizer/BioNTech
|March 2021: 473.850
|09/03/2021
|9
|86,580
|Pfizer/BioNTech
|16/03/2021
|10
|84,240
|Pfizer/BioNTech
|23/03/2021
|11
|119,340
|Pfizer/BioNTech
|30/03/2021
|12
|73,710
|Pfizer/BioNTech
|05/04/2021
|13
|115,830
|Pfizer/BioNTech
|April 2021: 271.620**
|07/04/2021
|14
|42,300
|COVAX
|13/04/2021
|15
|113,490
|Pfizer/BioNTech
|Total
|1.022.685**
** To date
“The vaccines are part of the National Vaccination Plan that has been approved by the National Emergency Commission, in conjunction with the Costa Rican Social Security Fund and the Ministry of Health to be applied to the entire population of priority groups,” commented Eduardo Mora, legal advisor to the CNE.
The arrival of this batch is the basis of the vaccines to be distributed for application next week, as part of the logistics that take place with each delivery in terms of storage, freezing, and distribution, in order to ensure coverage of the immunization program.
The Government reiterates the call to maintain the health protection measures to contain the situation of COVID-19 infections that the country faces, in order not to collapse the national medical services.