Government signs regulations of the Cannabis Law for medicinal and therapeutic use

QCOSTARICA – The regulation of the Cannabis Law for medicinal and therapeutic use was signed this Friday by President Rodrigo Chaves, during the Government Council in Puntarenas.

The President emphasized the importance for Costa Rica to enter this global industry.

“The CBD market is worth only US$60 billion a year, you have to take advantage of it, you have to get to work and export,” said Chaves after the signing.

Read more: Carlos Alvarado signs medical cannabis and hemp law

Work for Costa Ricans is what the government expects with this new law, affirmed President Chaves.

With this signing, farmers, producers, and businessmen will be able to participate in the cultivation of cannabis and the production of medicinal products from this product, which in turn allows the generation of new sources of employment.

Next on the government’s agenda is presenting a bill to allow the use of marijuana for recreational purposes.

