How To Receive Free Money? 4 Ways To Get Some Cash

Believe it or not, you can actually receive free money. While there’s no such thing as a free lunch, there are plenty of opportunities to get your hands on some extra cash. You just need to know where to look. Here are 4 ways you can receive free money.

Passive income apps

By far, the easiest way to get some free money is by using passive income apps. On these applications, your device’s resources are being used by the application, and, for it, you get monetary compensation.

In the case of Honeygain, one of the more popular passive income applications, you receive cash for sharing your unused internet bandwidth with their network. The application does everything for you. That is, it shares the traffic automatically, and you do not have to worry about anything. It is available on pretty much every operating system, so you certainly have a device where you can use it already.

- Advertisement -

It uses a credit system in which you will get 6 credits for each 10 MB of traffic shared, and, for example, 20000 credits translate directly into $20. You can cash out using PayPal or JMPT (a cryptocurrency). Certainly, Honeygain will not help you earn enough to buy a new Tesla, but since it is completely passive income, it is worth giving it a try.

Online surveys

Completing online surveys is one of the oldest methods of making free money. The abundance of such websites and apps is a key giveaway to the popularity of surveys. They are done for multiple reasons, such as market research, and you can fill them out too.

The payment you get for each survey varies from website to website. It is also clearly dependent on the length of the survey, as well as its difficulty. Lengthier ones tend to pay way more than the smaller ones.

Regarding the website or app used, you should be able to fill out multiple surveys throughout the day, which could give you a nice amount of extra money. The mobile aspect of it (using apps) means that you can fill them out on the go, wherever you may be.

Using multiple websites (and, as noted, there is a load of them) will allow you to maximize your profits. If one website runs out of surveys to provide, you can jump right into some other website and continue with your work there. Most of the time, the only limit (as long as the surveys are available) for your earnings is how much time you are willing to spend completing them.

Activity monitoring

Even though it sounds somewhat menacing, letting certain companies monitor your activity in exchange for money is a great way to make some cash. It is somewhat similar to the aforementioned passive income apps, as these activity monitoring apps run by themselves.

- Advertisement -

What is different about them when compared to passive income apps is the fact that activity monitoring does just that – checks and monitors your browsing habits, app using habits, and so on. The information sent to the server is anonymized, though, so you should not be afraid of being compromised in any way.

One of the most reputable providers of activity monitoring apps is Nielsen. With a large budget and boasting of being one of the earliest companies in TV ratings and market research, it is completely legitimate. Their app, Nielsen Computer & Mobile Panel, gives you money for letting them monitor your online activities.

Mystery shopping

If you enjoy shopping or just walking around malls, this is a great way for you to make some free money. Mystery shopping is an activity where people hired by certain companies go to designated shops and act like normal shoppers.

The key thing to remember here is that you are not merely shopping; you are doing the objectives that the company that hired you asks you to do. Most of the time, it is analyzing the behavior of the employees of the said shop, checking whether they are helpful, polite, and so on.

- Advertisement -

The logic behind this is rather simple. Sending another employee of that same shop to check how it is going would not work out since the other employees would understand what is happening. That is why researchers go for mystery shoppers, and that is why the mystery shopping market is so large.

There are multiple agencies that could hire you for a few mystery shopping gigs. The payment varies between different companies, but you can make upwards of $100 per mystery shopping trip. They would also cover all of your expenses and all of that just for you to provide honest and in-depth feedback.

So, these were the four ways of receiving some free money without having to put in too much effort. With the economy being the way it is, it’s always helpful to have a little bit of extra money coming in.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related