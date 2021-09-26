Government will buy one million more covid vaccines for children and third doses in 2022

QCOSTARICA – The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, announced this Saturday that the country will buy one million more covid vaccines to immunize children and apply third doses to part of the adult population in 2022.

The announcement was made during his visit to the extramural vaccination center of the Heredia Virilla Health Area, in the Paseo de las Flores Mall. The president said that the negotiation will be with the Pfizer company.

“The Vaccination Commission approved the purchase of one million additional doses that will strengthen the vaccination campaign and thus reach and protect more population. This is the most important tool we have to reactivate our economy and overcome this pandemic that continues to test our country,” said Alvarado.

These doses would be added to the 2.5 million that have already been approved to buy next year, which means that during 2022 3,500,000 vaccines would arrive: 1,500,000 would be to immunize those from 5 to 12 years old and 2,000,000 to place third doses in the senior population.

President Alvarado called for people who have not yet been vaccinated to take advantage of these last two days of the Vacunatón (mass vaccination). In all health areas there are campaigns to apply the dose from 8 am to 8 pm.

Starting next Monday, the Caja’s teams will reinforce the active search for the unvaccinated susceptible population throughout the country, so that protection against covid-19 can be brought to those who have not yet made the decision to receive the first dose. of vaccine.

