Sunday 26 September 2021
type here...
Search

Don’t forget the vehicular restrictions

The vehicle restriction aims to lower the contagion of covid-19.

HQNational
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Government will buy one million more covid vaccines for children and third doses in 2022

QCOSTARICA - The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado,...
Read more

Don’t forget the vehicular restrictions

QCOSTARICA - If you are out and about this...
Read more

UNA epidemiologist: “We are not better, we are less worse”

QCOSTARICA - The fact that the number of infections...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 26: “ODD” ending plates CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Sunday, September 26, vehicles with...
Read more

Canadian airlines will start flying back to Costa Rica on October 2

QCOSTARICA - Four Canadian airlines will resume their flights...
Read more

8-year-old boy dies abruptly of covid-19

QCOSTARICA - An eight-year-old boy who had no risk...
Read more

Vaccinations face unfounded fears over AstraZeneca dosages

QCOSTARICA - The goal of immunizing 500,000 people over...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – If you are out and about this weekend, keep in mind the vehicular restrictions from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm.

The vehicle restriction aims to lower the contagion of covid-19.

The vehicle restriction had been eliminated at the beginning of September for the weekends, but the increase in coronavirus infections caused the Health authorities to put it back. We do not yet know what will be in October.

- Advertisement -

This is one of the health measures applied by the Government to reduce the mobility of people and thus avoid contagion of covid-19.

The fine for driving a vehicle under the restriction is ¢107,000 colones plus costs.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleUNA epidemiologist: “We are not better, we are less worse”
Next articleGovernment will buy one million more covid vaccines for children and third doses in 2022
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

New restrictions outrage hospital staff while business applauds “balance”

QCOSTARICA - The measures announced by the Government to reduce COVID-19...
Read more

Government does not plan to announce expansion of restrictive measures

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Carlos Alvarado confirmed on Friday that...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

News

Canadian airlines will start flying back to Costa Rica on October 2

QCOSTARICA - Four Canadian airlines will resume their flights...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 21: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, September 21, vehicles with...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.