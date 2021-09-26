Don’t forget the vehicular restrictions

QCOSTARICA – If you are out and about this weekend, keep in mind the vehicular restrictions from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm.

The vehicle restriction had been eliminated at the beginning of September for the weekends, but the increase in coronavirus infections caused the Health authorities to put it back. We do not yet know what will be in October.

This is one of the health measures applied by the Government to reduce the mobility of people and thus avoid contagion of covid-19.

The fine for driving a vehicle under the restriction is ¢107,000 colones plus costs.

