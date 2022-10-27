Government withdraws candidacy for IDB presidency sought by former president Laura Chinchilla

QCOSTARICA – The government announced Wednesday that it has withdrawn from the candidacy for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) – Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID) in Spanish, which is sought by the former president, Laura Chinchilla.

Days ago Chinchilla held a meeting with President Rodrigo Chaves, who assured that the possible support that the country would receive in this process would be evaluated. After the evaluations, the government determined that it is not the opportune moment.

Wednesday, the former president declared that she accepts the decision of the Government of Rodrigo Chaves, but does not share it.

Chinchilla expressed on Twitter her surprise because, in the meeting with Chaves on October 7, they had agreed to explore the possible support of other nations, with the understanding that they would meet again to compare criteria and make a decision, which did not happen.

Chinchilla commented that Foreign Minister Arnoldo André called her to inform her of the decision before the statement by the government was issued.

La Presidencia y la Cancillería han emitido un comunicado en el que se anuncia que “desisten de la candidatura de Costa Rica para presidir el Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo”. Acepto la decisión de las autoridades, pero no comparto en absoluto su valoración. Aquí mi posición. pic.twitter.com/Gt8DDyPJfR — Laura Chinchilla M. (@Laura_Ch) October 27, 2022

“Quite the contrary, I remain convinced that, although it was a question of undertaking a political process by its very nature that was complex and that was just beginning, there are very favorable conditions for a country with Costa Rica’s record in terms of economic policy, development sustainable, and defense of the rule of law and democracy, and with a candidacy that offered visionary, experienced and conciliatory leadership, could, for the first time, aspire to a woman holding the presidency of one of the most important institutions in the region in terms of development. This was the message I received from many people,” said the former president in her statement published on Twitter.

Chinchilla emphasized that “I have always believed that victories are not only measured by the goals we reach, but also by what we win along the way. In these intense days of meetings and conversations with so many and so diverse people from our beloved region, I feel deeply rewarded and grateful for the support and advice I received, including representatives from various sectors of my country.

“I am confident that, on this occasion, Latin America and the Caribbean will not easily give up their places, as has already happened in the recent past. Together with the IDB’s regional and non-regional partners, they know how to manage their differences, understand the moral weight that this decision carries and elect, hopefully by acclamation, a person who will reestablish the prestige and leadership of this respected institution and lift the spirits and morale of those who work for it, who constitute its greatest capital. If that happens, the region will have won,” she concluded.

According to the government, for the election of the Presidency of the IDB two conditions are required, the person must obtain more than half of the votes of the 48 member countries, as well as reach the majority of the votes of the share capital of the member countries.

The IDB announced the start of the process for the election of the president on September 28. The President, elected by the Board of Governors, is to a 5-year term, with the possibility of a one-time reelection.

Established in 1959, the IDB is a leading source of long-term financing for economic, social, and institutional development in Latin America and the Caribbean.

