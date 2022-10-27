Thursday 27 October 2022
type here...
Search

41,781 patients are on the waiting list for a mammogra

The Minister of Health had offered to resolve the situation in one or three months maximum

HealthMore News
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Dekra will open its first station in Heredia this Friday

QCOSTARICA - The vehicle inspection service (RTV) provided by...
Read more

41,781 patients are on the waiting list for a mammogra

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense del Seguro Social (CCSS)...
Read more

Government withdraws candidacy for IDB presidency sought by former president Laura Chinchilla

QCOSTARICA - The government announced Wednesday that it has...
Read more

Tourism group supports decition to collect VAT on home rental platforms

QCOSTARICA -  The Tourism for Costa Rica group of...
Read more

No drop in fuel prices, rather a huge hike may be on its way

QCOSTARICA - Last week, the regulatory authority announced another...
Read more

2022 Visitation to Guanacaste Airport Exceeds Total Pre-Pandemic Passengers

QCOSTARICA - The Guanacaste Airport (LIR) exceeded the visitation...
Read more

Migrants flow through Darien to Panama decreases “considerably”

Q24N (EFE) The arrival of migrants in Panama through...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢620.23 Buy

¢626.81 Sell

27 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense del Seguro Social (CCSS) has a waiting list (as of September 30) of 41,781 patients waiting for a mammogram.

To this are added 19,288 patients waiting, on average, having 183 days to have an ultrasound, 509 patients with an average waiting time of 35 days for an oncology appointment and another 260 on the waiting list with an average waiting time of 48  days to have a surgical medical appointment.

- Advertisement -

The Government of Rodrigo Chaves, through the words of the Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacón, promised that in a month to a maximum pf three, it would end the waiting lists for mammograms.

“We will sign a decree that includes carrying out the entire waiting list that the Caja has in one month (…) This waiting list is made up of thousands of mammograms,” the Health Minister said on October 5.

While the promises of the Government are materialized, patients continue to suffer from long waits.

Experts indicate that there are more than 40,000 patients in Costa Rica with a disease where early diagnosis is vital who can only continue waiting.

The subject of waiting lists for mammograms is the focus of the annual Fight Against Breast Cancer campaign in October

According to the Ministry of Health, in 2020, 427 women died in Costa Rica from breast cancer, making it one of the main causes of death in Costa Rican women.

- Advertisement -

Some of the symptoms of breast cancer are:

  • Lump or thickening in the breast
  • Alteration in the size, shape, or appearance of a breast
  • Appearance of dimples
  • Redness
  • Cracks or other alterations in the skin
  • Abnormal discharge from the nipple

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States, lists mammograms as the best test for detecting breast cancer early.

Costa Rica health authorities recommend performing breast self-examination from adolescence and mammography from the age of 40. If there are risk factors, such as a family history of cancer, a mammogram is recommended starting at age 35.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleGovernment withdraws candidacy for IDB presidency sought by former president Laura Chinchilla
Next articleDekra will open its first station in Heredia this Friday
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica continue to drop

QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica continue. The latest report...
Read more

Not vaccinated against Covid-19 yet? Caja will enable 37 vaccinations points this weekend

QCOSTARICA - If you have not yet been vaccinated or need...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

2 Years prison for throwing cat off apartment balcony

QCOSTARICA - The Criminal Court of the Second Judicial...
Tech

What is QRishing, the new modality of cyber fraud?

QCOSTARICA - Do you scan every QR code you...
Paying the bills