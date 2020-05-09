Govt will announce Monday the ‘new normality’ for Costa Rica

President Carlos Alvarado will announce on Monday the "gradual reopening schedule" for commerce and tourism

(QCOSTARICA) On Monday, May 11, President Carlos Alvarado and Health Minister Daniel Salas will announce the schedule for reopening economic activities and “managing for a new normality” after the pandemic of the new coronavirus forced social distancing and restricted commercial and tourist activities.

In an advance notice, the Minister of Planning Pilar Garrido said Friday that the reopening will be gradual.

“We will open economic activities, subject to strict observance of health protocols. We will extend the hours of the vehicle restriction first. We will open national tourism, hotels, national parks, commerce, restaurants, theaters and cinemas. And, in a second phase, international tourism and massive events ”, explained the hierarch.

For his part, President Carlos Alvarado confirmed: “On Monday, the Minister of Health (Daniel Salas) and myself will be announcing and sharing with the country what the process will be in which we will take on a new normality, in order to resume activities social and economic, but understanding that under new protocols to face the covid-19 “.

“This is a first step that enables economic activities to resume for employment, for growth, for the well-being of our country,” said the president.

Today, Monday through Friday, between 7:00 pm and 5:00 am vehicles cannot circulate, except those with special permits; and from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm the restriction is based on the last digit of the license plate.

A number of businesses are allowed to operate at reduced capacity, while many others, such as tourism, remains closed.

Security Minister, Micheal Soto, announced on Thursday that the border restrictions will continue now to June 15; only Costa Ricans and residents (if they have not left the country after March 23) will be allowed entry.