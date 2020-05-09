Saturday, 9 May 2020
Lighter SideQToons

Gvt does not rule out taxes on salaries and pensions

By Q Costa Rica
36
Modified date:

Who is it?

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleGovt will announce Monday the ‘new normality’ for Costa Rica
Next articlePhotos: They walked away by a miracle after a spectacular flip
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Tarot card reader helps families affected by COVID-19

Pura Vida Rico -
Andy Villegas is a Costa Rican 'Tarotista' (Tarot card reader) who...
Read more

Want to know the future? Ask The Simpsons

Q Magazine RedaQted -
Every now and again, something will happen in this world of...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Minister of Health not ruling out re-opening of beaches, but…

Rico -
The beaches in our country are still closed. At least until May 15, when the current measures expire. On May 11, the government has...
Read more
News

El Salvador’s president says Costa Rica applies less tests to appear fewer cases of covid-19

Rico -
The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, took advantage on his country's national network Tuesday night to say that Costa Rica "gives the impression...
Mexico

Mexican factories risk workers’ lives

Deutsche Welle -
Workers at factories in Tijuana manufacturing for Hyundai, Roger's, Carso, Safran, Hisense and Ontex have all staged protests in recent days, according to journalist...
News

“Costa Rica will not only defeat the pandemic, but will be reborn as a new nation”

Rico -
In his annual report to the Legislative Assembly, President Carlos Alvarado on Monday reviewed how Costa Rica has successfully faced the Covid-19 pandemic, reported...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: Up to 755 the number of infected, 13 new cases in 24 hrs

Rico -
The Ministry of Health confirmed that the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country is now to 755 cases, 13 new patients...
Economy

Business Sector Proposes Essential Structural Changes

RedaQted -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica businessmen propose that given the economic crisis and the new normality that the country will face, the government should promote key...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA