Lighter SideQToons Gvt does not rule out taxes on salaries and pensions By Q Costa Rica 3 hours ago 36 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Modified date: 9 May 2020 Who is it? - paying the bills - - paying the bills - - paying the bills - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleGovt will announce Monday the ‘new normality’ for Costa RicaNext articlePhotos: They walked away by a miracle after a spectacular flip Q Costa RicaReports by QCR staff Related Articles Tarot card reader helps families affected by COVID-19 Pura Vida Rico - 9 May 2020 Andy Villegas is a Costa Rican 'Tarotista' (Tarot card reader) who... Read more Want to know the future? Ask The Simpsons Q Magazine RedaQted - 9 May 2020 Every now and again, something will happen in this world of... Read more MOST READ Health Minister of Health not ruling out re-opening of beaches, but… Rico - 6 May 2020 The beaches in our country are still closed. At least until May 15, when the current measures expire. On May 11, the government has... Read more News El Salvador’s president says Costa Rica applies less tests to appear fewer cases of covid-19 Rico - 6 May 2020 The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, took advantage on his country's national network Tuesday night to say that Costa Rica "gives the impression... Mexico Mexican factories risk workers’ lives Deutsche Welle - 4 May 2020 Workers at factories in Tijuana manufacturing for Hyundai, Roger's, Carso, Safran, Hisense and Ontex have all staged protests in recent days, according to journalist... News “Costa Rica will not only defeat the pandemic, but will be reborn as a new nation” Rico - 5 May 2020 In his annual report to the Legislative Assembly, President Carlos Alvarado on Monday reviewed how Costa Rica has successfully faced the Covid-19 pandemic, reported... Coronavirus Coronavirus in Costa Rica: Up to 755 the number of infected, 13 new cases in 24 hrs Rico - 5 May 2020 The Ministry of Health confirmed that the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country is now to 755 cases, 13 new patients... Economy Business Sector Proposes Essential Structural Changes RedaQted - 8 May 2020 (QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica businessmen propose that given the economic crisis and the new normality that the country will face, the government should promote key... Let's Keep This Going!To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.SubscribeEmail