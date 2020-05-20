Wednesday, 20 May 2020
by Q Costa Rica
National "Green Alert" declared for rains and the proximity of tropical wave One

Five families in Puriscal had to be relocated due to heavy rain and landslides over the weekend.

The National Emergencies Commission (CNE) declared a “green alert” to the increase in rainfall, at the beginning of the hurricane season in the Caribbean Sea and the approach of Tropical Wave One.

The CNE experts the tropical wave to reach the Pacific and the Central Valley today (Wednesday) or tomorrow.

With the start of the rainy season, the president of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) Román Macaya, called for individual responsibility not to expose themselves to situations that generate respiratory diseases such as influenza, flu or asthma.

He recalled these are usual that the conditions of the rainy season, this year complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Alexander Solís, president of the CNE, declared green alert, explaining that heavy rains are expected in many areas according to the forecasts of the National Meteorological Institute (IMN).

The CNE president added that this, the start of the rainy season, is the most difficult period for the country and that due to the rains over the weekend, some families had to be relocated already.

“We are entering the rainy season and we are a multi-threat country, with areas prone to flooding. We are already having flood and landslide events. On Saturday we had to relocate 5 families in Puriscal because they were in a landslide area, since it has rained heavily,” he said.

Solís exemplified the possible impact of the rains with what happened in May 2018, with the tropical storm Alma. On that occasion, 600 communities were isolated, 30,000 people directly impacted, 263 sections of road affected, as well as 139 bridges and 125 schools.

 

Q Costa Rica
