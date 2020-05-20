Attempt to delay same-sex marriage in Costa Rica fails

The lack of support from the legislators caused a second attempt to delay the entry into force of equal marriage or same-sex marriage in Costa Rica to fail.

The proposal of Eduardo Cruickshank, president of Congress, was rejected by 33 of the 55 legislators that make up the Legislative Assembly.

Read more: 24 legislators plan to postpone same-sex marriage for 18 months after pandemic

On Tuesday, May 26, the 18 month period set by Constitutional Court for the country’s legislative body to amend the Family Code expires, that same day the Civil Registry (TSE) will permit the registration of marriages between people of the same sex.

Read more: Same-sex marriages can be registered in Costa Rica starting May 26

Con 33 votos en contra, se RECHAZA la moción de posposición que buscaba discutir la solicitud a la Sala Constitucional para atrasar el #MatrimonioIgualitario. pic.twitter.com/dLKDU8S4sE — Enrique Sánchez (@kike_sanchez) May 19, 2020

No juguemos a ser dictadores morales. Aquí nadie le impone la verdad a nadie, se tienen que respetar los derechos de todos los seres humanos. pic.twitter.com/13vexzgRLD — Zoila Rosa Volio (@zoilarosavolio) May 19, 2020

