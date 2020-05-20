Wednesday, 20 May 2020
Front PagePoliticsRedaqted

Attempt to delay same-sex marriage in Costa Rica fails

RedaQted
By RedaQted
2
Modified date:

The lack of support from the legislators caused a second attempt to delay the entry into force of equal marriage or same-sex marriage in Costa Rica to fail.

The proposal of Eduardo Cruickshank, president of Congress, was rejected by 33 of the 55 legislators that make up the Legislative Assembly.

Read more: 24 legislators plan to postpone same-sex marriage for 18 months after pandemic

On Tuesday, May 26, the 18 month period set by Constitutional Court for the country’s legislative body to amend the Family Code expires, that same day the Civil Registry (TSE) will permit the registration of marriages between people of the same sex.

- paying the bills -

Read more: Same-sex marriages can be registered in Costa Rica starting May 26

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleUse of a mask is mandatory for bus and taxi drivers
RedaQted
RedaQtedhttp://redaqted.com

Related Articles

24 legislators plan to postpone same-sex marriage for 18 months after pandemic

Front Page Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A group of 24 legislators presented a motion on Tuesday...
Read more

Same-sex marriages can be registered in Costa Rica starting May 26

Front Page Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Marriages between people of the same sex can become legal...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus

Catholic Church Cancels Romería!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This year, as 11 years ago, the Catholic Church has been forced to make the decision to cancel the traditional pilgrimage - romería...
Read more
Coronavirus

Future Air Travel: Four-Hour Process, Self Check-In, Disinfection, Immunity Passes

Q24N -
Once airports and borders open again and people are able to fly freely — a process already in play as airports of all sizes...
Farandula

Natalia Carvajal is recovering from her bike accident and prepares a project focused on music

Q Costa Rica -
Miss Costa Rica 2018, Natalia Carvajal, is learning to ride a bicycle, but she already got her first big scare. The beauty scraped the ground...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: Confirmed cases now at 866, Gvt accused by Nicaragua of closing border

Rico -
Health Minister Daniel Salas confirmed at noon Monday that the country added three new cases of people infected with Covid-19, the total now standing...
Coronavirus

Half of covid-19 hospitalized patients in Costa Rica are smokers

Q Costa Rica -
Nine of the 18 people hospitalized by COVID-19 are smokers, according to a report by the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS). Román Macaya, executive...
News

Daniel Ortega blames Costa Rica for closing the border

Rico -
Nicaragua's president,Daniel Ortega, in a live broadcast Monday evening accused Costa Rica of stopping the transit of goods through the Central American Isthmus for...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA