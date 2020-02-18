The National Meteorological Institute – Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) – points out that a system of high pressure on the Atlantic Ocean has been affecting the weather in the Central American region which causes pressure on the Caribbean Sea generating accelerated winds in addition to rainy activity on the Caribbean slope.

Wind gusts on Monday in the Central Valley of reached 40-60 km/h, between 40 and 70 km/h in the lower parts of Guanacaste and between 70-100 km/h in the mountains and north of Guanacaste.

The high winds are expected to continue into Thursday and expected there will be an increase in the average swells, of short duration and of moderate intensity.