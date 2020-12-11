Grocer sentenced to 6 years in prison for caressing the hands of a girl

QCOSTARICA – A grocer identified with the surnames Alvarado Zúñiga was sentenced to 6 years in prison for caressing the hands of a girl – with sexual intent – as determined by the Limón Criminal Court.

The Limon Deputy Prosecutor’s Office reported that the evidence provided it showed that Alvarado was guilty of 2 crimes of sexual abuse, for each one he was sentenced to 3 years in prison. “The events occurred in a grocery store in the Cristóbal Colón neighborhood, where the accused worked. The victim was between 8 and 9 years old,” reported the Prosecutor’s Office.

The first event occurred in 2016. The girl arrived at the establishment and according to the Prosecutor’s Office, the accused took advantage of her that they were alone to “abusively caress he hand.”

“Later, in June 2017, the offended returned to the grocery store to make purchases and, again, Alvarado caressed her hands. With the evidence provided, the prosecutor’s office confirmed that, although the touching did not occur in intimate or genital areas, the defendant’s acts had a sexual intention and content, which constituted the accused crime; the Court agreed on this and found him guilty of sexual abuse,” explained the judicial authorities.

The grocer is free but must sign every 15 days and maintain a fixed address until the sentence is firmed up.