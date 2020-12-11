KLM baptizes one of its new planes “Cocos Island National Park”

QCOSTARICA – One of the most biodiverse places on the planet, and which belongs territorially to Costa Rica, will have a tribute in the air thanks to the Dutch airline, KLM.

The ariline decided to baptize its newest Boeing 777-300 (ER) Cocos Island National Park (Parque Nacional Isla del Coco), in honor of the natural paradise that is located 550 kilometers southwest of Costa Rica’s Pacific coast.

The aircraft made its first flight on Wednesday, December 9.

KLM operates flights in Costa Rica during the European winter season, which runs from October to March.