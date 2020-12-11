Friday, 11 December 2020
KLM baptizes one of its new planes “Cocos Island National Park”

by Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – One of the most biodiverse places on the planet, and which belongs territorially to Costa Rica, will have a tribute in the air thanks to the Dutch airline, KLM.

The KLM airplane that pays tribute to Cocos Island is a Boeing 777-300 (ER). Photo by Jen Schuld

The ariline decided to baptize its newest Boeing 777-300 (ER) Cocos Island National Park (Parque Nacional Isla del Coco), in honor of the natural paradise that is located 550 kilometers southwest of Costa Rica’s Pacific coast.

The aircraft made its first flight on Wednesday, December 9.

KLM operates flights in Costa Rica during the European winter season, which runs from October to March.

Previous articleWill poor countries miss out on COVID-19 vaccinations?
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

