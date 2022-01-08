Guanacaste Airport celebrates the arrival of passenger number 9 million

QCOSTARICA – On Friday, January 7, the 9 millionth passenger landed at the Guanacaste Airport, in Liberia (LIR).

At 12:50 pm, Delta flight 1898 arrived from Atlanta, Georgia. At the time of disembarkation, the passengers were received with live music by the airport authorities, waiting on passenger number 9,000,000 that turned out to be Carla Willitz, a native of Utah.

- Advertisement -

The passenger, who traveled with her husband and four of her children, commented “I am very happy and surprised to have been passenger number 9 million. It is not my first time in Guanacaste, we come frequently because we love the destination and surf on the Guanacaste beaches. It was a lot of fun getting off the plane and getting this huge surprise.”

Read more: LIR gets a new name, “Guanacaste Airport”

The Guanacaste Airport, with hard work that began last October, was able to recover all the airlines and routes operating prior to the pandemic, the majority from the United States, Canada and Europe.

In addition, in 2021 seven new routes and two new airlines were added.

This is how Guanacaste Airport, a member of the VINCI Airports network, has established itself as one of the terminals with the highest traffic recovery in the region, within its category of less than 2 million annual passengers.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Private jets fill Guanacaste airport, witnesses of high purchasing power tourism

“This is a celebration for all our strategic partners: government, airlines, hotels and shops of many kinds. Our actions demonstrate the dedication of each of the 1,400 people who work at Guanacaste Airport to make the service the best and the safest. VINCI Airports, a leader in connectivity, promotes positive mobility, which is reflected in the preference of passengers for an attractive, safe and healthy destination,” stated César Jaramillo General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.

Desde octubre se recuperaron todas las rutas y aerolíneas que operaban antes de pandemia desde 🇺🇸,🇨🇦 y Europa. En 2021 se unieron 7 nuevas rutas y 2 aerolíneas Celebro los 9 millones de pasajeros que han 🛬 a este aeropuerto, foco de turismo y reactivación para región Chorotega pic.twitter.com/8G6zQMoo6w — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) January 8, 2022

- Advertisement -

Currently, 15 airlines operate at the Guanacaste Airport that connects with 23 destinations globally.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related