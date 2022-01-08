Friday 7 January 2022
type here...
Search

Miramar Accident: Two Americans and a Swiss Among the Four Dead in Collision

Collission occurred Friday morning on the Interamericana Norte (Ruta 1) in the area of Miramar

NewsNationalPuntarenas
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Miramar Accident: Two Americans and a Swiss Among the Four Dead in Collision

QCOSTARICA - Three tourists, two Americans and a Swiss,...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Central Bank publishes new ceilings for ‘usury interest’

QCOSTARICA - The maximum annual interest rates on loans...
Read more

Vehicle restrictions to January 15, 2022 by license plate and day

QCOSTARICA - While we hold our breath for possible...
Read more

Daniel Ortega has not yet invited Costa Rica to the swearing-in of his fourth consecutive term

QCOSTARICA - On January 10, Daniel Ortega will be...
Read more

Will Omicron mean the return of tighter restrictions in Costa Rica. Again?

QCOSTARICA - The impact of the fourth wave of...
Read more

Temblor with an epicenter on the Nicaraguan coast is perceived in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - A strong earthquake, a 6.2 magnitude, with...
Read more

Omicron is present throughout Costa Rica; becomes the most common

QCOSTARICA - The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Three tourists, two Americans and a Swiss, are three of the four fatalities of the accident between a trailer and a minibus Friday morning in Miramar de Montes de Oro, Puntarenas, confirmed the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) Friday afternoon.

“An American woman, a Swiss man and the driver of the minivan who is Costa Rican died at the scene of the accident, while another foreigner, also from the United States, perished in the Puntarenas hospital,” said the OIJ.

- Advertisement -

The victims were identified by the OIJ as Lisa Renee Anderson (45 years old), May Lin Johson (49), Fehle Valentin (25) and Rafael Artavia Solís (60), the driver of the minibus.

Another foreigner, a woman whose identity and nationality has not been made public, remains in delicate condition at the Monseñor Sanabria Hospital, in Puntarenas. The driver of the tractor-trailer was also injured, authorities indicated.

A false overtaking causes fatal collision between van and trailer was the cause of a fatal accident.

The Bomberos (Fire Department) and the Cruz Roja (Red Cross) indicated that the accident alert entered at 9:08 am. Rescue teams moved units to the scene.

- Advertisement -

According to the preliminary version by the authorities, both drivers were going to Guanacaste. Traffic Police officer, Juan Mora, explained that “the minibus overtook the trailer, who hit the minibus on the far left, going off the road, where it hit a tree. The trailer also goes off the road and crashes into the van”.

Witnesses said the accident occurred on the Interamericana Norte (Ruta 1) at a point on the road with a double yellow line that is hardly visible and yield sign.

- Advertisement -

Due to rescue and investigation efforts at the site, the road was closed until 5 pm Friday, shutting down both lanes of the road that connects Puntarenas and Guanacaste.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica’s Central Bank publishes new ceilings for ‘usury interest’
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

There are potholes and then there are potholes!

QCOSTARICA - Imagine your vehicle being devoured by a pothole. Can't....
Read more

No One Claims Responsibility To Repair Bridge Over Ruta 27

QCOSTARICA - The bridge located on the Ruta 27 in the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.