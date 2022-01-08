Miramar Accident: Two Americans and a Swiss Among the Four Dead in Collision

QCOSTARICA – Three tourists, two Americans and a Swiss, are three of the four fatalities of the accident between a trailer and a minibus Friday morning in Miramar de Montes de Oro, Puntarenas, confirmed the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) Friday afternoon.

“An American woman, a Swiss man and the driver of the minivan who is Costa Rican died at the scene of the accident, while another foreigner, also from the United States, perished in the Puntarenas hospital,” said the OIJ.

The victims were identified by the OIJ as Lisa Renee Anderson (45 years old), May Lin Johson (49), Fehle Valentin (25) and Rafael Artavia Solís (60), the driver of the minibus.

Another foreigner, a woman whose identity and nationality has not been made public, remains in delicate condition at the Monseñor Sanabria Hospital, in Puntarenas. The driver of the tractor-trailer was also injured, authorities indicated.

A false overtaking causes fatal collision between van and trailer was the cause of a fatal accident.

The Bomberos (Fire Department) and the Cruz Roja (Red Cross) indicated that the accident alert entered at 9:08 am. Rescue teams moved units to the scene.

According to the preliminary version by the authorities, both drivers were going to Guanacaste. Traffic Police officer, Juan Mora, explained that “the minibus overtook the trailer, who hit the minibus on the far left, going off the road, where it hit a tree. The trailer also goes off the road and crashes into the van”.

Witnesses said the accident occurred on the Interamericana Norte (Ruta 1) at a point on the road with a double yellow line that is hardly visible and yield sign.

Due to rescue and investigation efforts at the site, the road was closed until 5 pm Friday, shutting down both lanes of the road that connects Puntarenas and Guanacaste.

