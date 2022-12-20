Guanacaste Airport inaugurated route to Atlanta

QCOSTARICA – The Guanacaste Airport (LIR) in Liberia, inaugurated a new route to Atlanta (ATL).

This Frontier Airlines flight will be once a week and it becomes important in view of the high season of tourism in the country and the number of Americans who choose to visit Costa Rica, in particular the area of Guanacaste.

The flight will operate every Saturday arriving in Guanacaste at 12:27 pm and returning to Atlanta at 01:32 pm.

“It is great news for the country to announce a new flight that adds possibilities for more tourists to come from the United States to Costa Rica. I am pleased that Frontier has decided to fly from Atlanta to Guanacaste, as it gives a further boost to the goals we have for next year of recovering the 2019 figures in 2023,” reported Costa Rica’s Minister of, William Rodríguez.

According to data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), the United States concentrates the largest number of best prospects or tourists with a high interest in traveling to Costa Rica and they move to our country motivated by their affinity with nature, the preservation of the environment and tourism sustainability.

“We are very excited about the start of this route between Guanacaste and Atlanta, a beautiful city that also serves as an important connection point to many destinations in the United States and beyond,” said Daniel Shurz, Commercial Vice President of Frontier Airlines.

“Less than a month ago we inaugurated flights between Atlanta and San José. With this flight, we underscore our commitment to increase the number of tourists to Costa Rica and at the same time offer the local community easy and affordable access to the United States,” added Shurz.



Last Saturday, the Guanacaste Airport registered the arrival of 29 international flights, which represents the largest operation scheduled during the month of December, with more than 8,000 passengers in transit.

