Tuesday 20 December 2022
Avoid fines or accidents with these simple recommendations from the Traffic Police

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The holiday season is upon us and that means more and more drivers on the road, from local shopping to longer trips to the beaches and resorts. That also means an increase in traffic accidents.

As is custom, the Policia de Transito (The Traffic Police) increase their presence on the highways and byways across the country to monitor driving conditions.

With that in mind, the Traffic Police make a series of recommendations, and prevention measures such as wearing a seat belt or not using a cell phone while driving, that many drivers seem to forget.

Also not overload the vehicles with passengers and/or luggage.

The circulation permit and RTV form specify the maximum passenger (including the driver) limit for the vehicle. A fine is yours for the taking not heeding to the limit.

For the Transit authorities, it is essential to, before setting out on your journey, to inspect the mechanical and electrical condition of the vehicle,

And, this goes without saying, to obey the traffic laws, including keeping to within the posted speed limits. Driving at 150 or over is a criminal charge.

The Policia de Transito and Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT) has published a series of posters on social media to remind drivers to take care behind the wheel. Here are some.

And, please, for the sake of your family and ours, don’t drink and drive!

Happy holidays!

 

