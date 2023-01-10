Tuesday 10 January 2023
Guanacaste Airport inaugurates a special area for pets waiting for flights

Passengers can enjoy this service for free, prior to the flight.

By Q Costa Rica
Q TRAVEL – The Guanacaste Airport (LIR), located in Liberia, inaugurated a new service for its passengers traveling with pets. It is a special area so that both dogs and cats can relieve themselves before the flight.

The special place is located past the security inspection post, before reaching the boarding lounges

The 8.5 square meter space is located past the security inspection post, before reaching the boarding lounges. Its use is completely free, and passengers are required to have their pets on leashes and accompany them at all times.

The pet area has synthetic grass and a cat litter box. In addition, it has a wastewater grid, a drinking fountain, a space for the solid waste deposit, disposable bags, and gel alcohol.

Terminal cleaning staff will periodically check the area and spray it with a biodegradable odor and bacteria neutralizer. At the end of the day, the area will be washed down.

“We have created this special area for pets with the purpose of complementing the travel experience of our passengers. Faithful to continuing to provide the positive mobility of VINCI Airports, your pets are welcome at this airport and we seek to make waiting for the departure flight more bearable for the animals and their owners,”  said César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.

