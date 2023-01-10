Volaris, recognized as one of the safest low cost airlines worldwide

Q TRAVEL – Volaris, the ultra-low-cost airline that operates in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America, was once again recognized by the site Airlineratings.com, an expert in safety evaluation of the aviation industry, as one of the 20 low-cost airlines safest in the world.

Similarly, it was the only airline from Latin America to appear on the list.

- Advertisement -

Among the criteria used to develop the ranking by Airlineratings.com are: the incident records of the last two years, the accident records of the last five years, the results of the audits carried out by the governing body of aviation, the Organization of International Civil Aviation (ICAO), as well as the age of the fleet.

Regarding this last point, in the last two years, Volaris has added 36 new aircraft from the Airbus NEO family, which are more eco-efficient, as part of its strategy to continue expanding and modernizing its fleet. Currently, the airline has 117 aircraft: 4 A319, 88 A320 (of which 48 are NEO), and 25 A321 (of which 15 are NEO).

Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief of AirlineRatings.com, noted that “these airlines stand out in the industry and are at the forefront of safety, innovation and the launch of new aircraft.”

AirlineRatings has been publishing aviation safety information since June 2013, rating 385 airlines for safety, onboard products and compliance with Covid-19 measures through its unique seven-star rating system, which has been used by millions of airlines. passengers from 195 countries and has become the industry standard.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related