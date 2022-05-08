Guanacaste is one of the most popular destinations for Americans this summer

Travel insurance company Allianz looked at more than 1.1 million itineraries to find the leading American summer travel trends.

QCOSTARICA – American tourists are looking for sunny destinations this summer and Guanacaste is one of the most popular options between travel options.

Allianz’s travel insurance company analyzed more than 1.1 million itineraries to find the main summer travel trends in the United States.

For those ready to use a passport, destinations in close reach in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean will be the most popular this summer, with Cancun coming out on top, followed by San José del Cabo, Mexico; Oranjestad, Aruba; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Nassau, Bahamas; Providenciales Islands, Turks and Caicos; Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Liberia (Guanacaste), Costa Rica.

“While it’s no surprise that Americans are planning to kick back and relax in sun-soaked destinations both domestically and internationally, U.S. cities that were once buzzing tourist destinations pre-pandemic, like Boston, New York, and Los Angeles, are seeing a significant return of travelers this summer as well, signaling a positive step in tourism recovery,” Daniel Durazo, Allianz Partners’ director of external communications, said Allianz in a statement.

To find the main destinations, the company analyzed the data of flights and packages with its partners offered by Allianz Global Assistance for trips between May 27 and September 6, 2022.

If you want to know the rest of the popular travel destinations, click on this link.

