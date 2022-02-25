Guatemala condemns Russian attack, Bukele questions Biden and Nicaragua aligned with Russia

Q24N – The nations of Central America and the Caribbean showed mixed reactions to the military operation that Vladimir Putin unleashed on Ukraine, in a crisis that puts security in eastern Europe at risk and global markets on edge.

This is how political leaders in the region have reacted:

Guatemala calls its ambassador to Russia for consultations

Through a press release, the Guatemalan Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the unilateral recognition by the Russian Federation of the so-called separatist republics of Ukraine, which it considers an action that violates the principles of International Law and the integrity of that country.

In this sense and on the instructions of President Alejandro Giammattei, the Guatemalan Ambassador accredited to the Russian Federation has been called for consultation, the Foreign Ministry affirmed; and the objective would be to make Russia reconsider to avoid reaching arms.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala (Minex) emphasized that as a country there is a deep vocation for peace and trusts the will of the parties involved to seek a peaceful solution and formulates votes so that any difference can be resolved through diplomatic channels for the benefit of both peoples and of peace and stability in that region.

As a member of the UN, Guatemala ratifies the importance of the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations and encourages the parties to respect the integrity and human rights of the populations.

Foreign trade analysts considered that Guatemala had to establish a more neutral position or else have established a position as a Central American bloc.

According to Minex data, there are 10 Guatemalans residing in Ukraine, but none have asked for support to leave the country.

El Salvador: Bukele has questioned Biden

In El Salvador, neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor President Nayib Bukele had presented their official position on the Russian military operation, after the first 24 hours of the offensive.

Last Sunday, President Nayib Bukele criticized on his Twitter the intelligence reports from the United States that anticipated an attack on the Ukrainian nation. “The Biden administration is losing whatever credibility it has left,” he opined.

Costa Rica condemns

Costa Rica condemned the offensive deployed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as it contravenes “the letter and spirit of the Charter of the United Nations, to which both countries are a party, as well as the resolutions of the General Assembly and multilateral agreements”.

Read more: Costa Rica condemns Russian offensive against Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that peace must be the path and the highest aspiration of the rulers for their peoples. “(Costa Rica) calls for dialogue and negotiations to resume, and recalls that at this juncture, the lives of thousands of people are in danger: girls, boys, women and men,” it said.

In addition, it recalled that the world is going through a context of exceptional circumstances of economic recovery, after suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic. “It is inconceivable that countries are also affected by the consequences of this conflict. Hostilities must cease immediately and the protection of civilians on the ground must be ensured.”

Costa Rica, a democratic country without an army, renewed its support for the Secretary General and the United Nations in their calls for peace to persist through dialogue and negotiation.

Panama asks to respect the Ukrainian territory

The Government of Panama, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Panama (MIRE), asked to respect “the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine based on international law.”

The nation expressed its “pacifist, multilateralist and supportive of dialogue” vocation and “deeply” regretted the recent events in Ukraine. “Panama, as a country that advocates dialogue and international law, urges to resume the paths of negotiation and diplomacy that renew hope for peace, security and stability.”

In this framework, it supported the pronouncement of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, so that “all efforts be directed to avoid loss of life and decisively support the mitigation of the progressive deterioration of the situation through the immediate cessation of the use of force and violence.

Honduras rejects the use of force

The government of Xiomara Castro condemned this Thursday the use of force and military actions in Ukraine, through a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“The Secretariat expressed its deep concern and a resounding rejection of the use of force that provokes an international armed scale generated by the situation in Ukraine.

“Honduras ratifies its call for a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine and supports the initiatives, measures or commitments that may arise from the dialogue in the United Nations in search of peace,” Xiomara Castro stated in her position.

Nicaragua aligned with Russia

On Thursday morning, Vyacheslav Volodin, president of the State Duma (Lower House of Parliament) of Russia, landed in Nicaragua, leading a high-level delegation. Volodin arrived in the Central American country from Cuba.

The president of the Nicaraguan National Assembly, Gustavo Porras, received Volodin. Also present in the welcome delegation were members of the Nicaraguan Friendship Group with the Russian Federation and the directors of the Economic, Foreign Affairs and Tourism Commissions.

Volodin ratified his support for Putin’s action. “Members of the State Duma support the decision of our President Vladimir V. Putin to conduct a special military peacekeeping operation. Its purpose is to protect the people who live in Ukraine”, he pointed out during the first hours of the event.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has expressed his alignment with Russia in the conflict.

Read more: Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega defends Russia’s stance over Ukraine

“They are using Ukraine to provoke Russia and Ukraine is looking to get into NATO. If he gets into NATO it is to tell him: we are going to war with Russia. And that explains why Russia is acting the way it is, it is simply defending itself,” Daniel Ortega declared at a public event on Monday, referring to the Russian recognition of the Ukrainian separatist regions.

