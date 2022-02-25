Costa Rica condemns Russian offensive against Ukraine

QCOSTARICA – The use of “force and the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine” by Russia was condemned on Thursday by the Costa Rican government.

Resuming dialogue and negotiations is the call made by Costa Rica’s Foreign Ministry to avoid putting the lives of thousands of people at risk.

“In the context of exceptional circumstances of economic recovery, it is inconceivable that countries are also affected by the consequences of this conflict. Hostilities must cease immediately and the protection of civilians on the ground must be ensured,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement indicates that Costa Rica, as an unarmed democracy, pacifist and attached to International Law and multilateralism, “reiterates that peace must be the path and the highest aspiration of the rulers for their people.”

For this reason, the statement explains, the Government supports the Secretary-General and the United Nations (UN) in their calls for peace to persist, “assisted by the numerous mechanisms and regional frameworks available, as catalysts for dialogue and negotiation to resolve this conflict.”

