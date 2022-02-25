Friday 25 February 2022
Costa Rica condemns Russian offensive against Ukraine

In a statement, the Government of Costa Rica states that it rejects "any unilateral act of force against a State"

By Rico
Black smoke billows from a military airport in Chuguyev, near Kharkiv, on February 24, 2022. - Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday and shortly after explosions were heard across the country and his minister Foreign Affairs warned of a "full-scale invasion". was underway (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP)
QCOSTARICA – The use of “force and the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine” by Russia was condemned on Thursday by the Costa Rican government.

Black smoke billows from a military airport in Chuguyev, a Ukrainian city in Kharkiv Oblast, on February 24, 2022. Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP

Resuming dialogue and negotiations is the call made by Costa Rica’s Foreign Ministry to avoid putting the lives of thousands of people at risk.

“In the context of exceptional circumstances of economic recovery, it is inconceivable that countries are also affected by the consequences of this conflict. Hostilities must cease immediately and the protection of civilians on the ground must be ensured,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement indicates that Costa Rica, as an unarmed democracy, pacifist and attached to International Law and multilateralism, “reiterates that peace must be the path and the highest aspiration of the rulers for their people.”

For this reason, the statement explains, the Government supports the Secretary-General and the United Nations (UN) in their calls for peace to persist, “assisted by the numerous mechanisms and regional frameworks available, as catalysts for dialogue and negotiation to resolve this conflict.”

