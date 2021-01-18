Monday 18 January 2021
type here...
Central AmericaGuatemalaRedaqted

Guatemala uses tear gas and sticks to stop migrant caravan

by Rico
12

Q24N – With a new administration in sight and the possible relaxation of immigration policies, thousands of migrants from Central America have decided to once again make their run at the United States border.

Entering eastern Guatemala on foot, on their journey from Honduras, they were stopped this Sunday by the police, who fired tear gas at them, and by the military who beat up those who insisted on advancing by force.

The security forces surrounded the migrants on a highway in the town of Vado Hondo, in the department of Chiquimula, on the border with Honduras. According to police, at least 6,000 of the 9,000 people were estimated to have entered Guatemala.

- Advertisement -

The deafening detonations of gas shots and smoke sent thousands back on the highway, while others sought refuge in mountains. In their flight, some dropped their belongings. Those who insisted on moving forward were beaten.

A health official in the region reported several injuries sustained by the migrants.

The scene on Sunday was unlike that of Friday when police were unarmed and did not stop the caravan from entering the El Florido border crossing,.

They will not pass

“We will not let them pass,” a police officer told AFP.

- Advertisement -

Hondurans say they seek to escape poverty, violence, unemployment, lack of education and health in their home country, which was aggravated by the covid-19 pandemic and the hit of two hurricanes., Eta and Iota, in November

The caravan is also encouraged by the hope of a possible relaxation of immigration policies in the United States, when the president-elect, Joe Biden, takes office on January 20.

But Washington has already ruled out the possibility. “Do not waste your time and money and do not risk your safety and health. It is a deadly trip,” said Acting Commissioner of the Office of Customs and Border Protection of the United States (CBP), Mark A. Morgan.

Trump himself extended the “national emergency” on the border with Mexico on Friday, first imposed in February 2019 to unlock funds and build his much-announced wall.

“They will not be able to pass,” warned Guatemalan Immigration Director-General Guillermo Díaz on Saturday, lamenting that children and the elderly are exposed and urged migrants to turn back voluntarily.

According to the latest immigration report, about a thousand people had already been returned turned back to the border, including 163 children.

- Advertisement -

The government of Guatemala reproached Honduras for the “transgression” of its national sovereignty, and asked it to “contain the massive departure of its inhabitants.”

In October, Guatemala returned a caravan with 4,000 people on the grounds of the risk of COVID-19 infections and recalling that the country promotes legal migration.

On this occasion, most of them left at dawn on Friday from the San Pedro Sula bus station, the usual departure point for migrant caravans. Most of them go on foot and some ask for a “ride”.

If they manage to travel the 450 km through Guatemala, the bulk of the caravan will then try to enter Mexico through the border crossing of Tecún Umán (southwest), which has already shielded its border.

More than a dozen caravans, some with thousands of migrants, have left Honduras since October 2018 for the United States, but most have failed.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articlePlaya Hermosa, Puntarenas
Next article100 years ago, the school year was also suspended and meetings were prohibited due to a pandemic
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Tourist arrivals to Costa Rica fell 68% last year compared to 2019

QCOSTARICA - Arrivals of foreign tourists to Costa Rica by all...
Read more

ICT seeks to make COVID-19 tests cheaper for tourists returning to the United States

QCOSTARICA -  Costa Rica's Tourism Board, the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo...
Read more

MOST READ

WHO rules out covid-19 herd immunity in 2021

Brazil

Ford announces the closure of its factories in Brazil

Q24N -
Q24N - Ford Motor Co announced this Monday, January 11, the end of all its vehicle production operations in Brazil, in 2021, as part...
Health

Ticos lose respect for the new coronavirus, lower their guard

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Ricans (Ticos) went from not knowing a single suspected or confirmed case of covid-19 in April to learning of four or...
Politics

Legislator questions Carlos Alvarado’s mental health for forgetting his cell phone and computer code

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Carlos Alvarado's forgetting of his personal codes for his computer and cell phone was the subject of strong criticism from legislator Carmen...
Indicators

Tourist arrivals to Costa Rica fell 68% last year compared to 2019

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Arrivals of foreign tourists to Costa Rica by all routes fell 67.7% last year, compared to 2019 figures, although that third is...
Redaqted

Costa Rica and Nicaragua Travel Guide

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - The coronavirus pandemic has reduced the ease of traveling from one country to another. Though are fewer border restrictions now than...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.