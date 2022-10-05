Half of deaths on the roads were of motorcyclists or cyclists

QCOSTARICA – The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) reported that 54% of the people who have died on the road this year were traveling on two-wheeled vehicles, that is, motorcycles or bicycles.

According to the report, during the first nine months of the year, of the 361 lives lost in traffic crashes, 168 people were on two wheels.

- Advertisement -

These numbers are only deaths at the scene of a traffic accident.

Alexander Solano, Director of the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police), shared his concern about these figures, for which he asked drivers to be careful and respect safety regulations.

According to Solano, motorcyclists are perceived to be disrespectful to vertical and horizontal traffic signs.

In addition, authorities asked car drivers to respect the distance of 1.5 meters when passing a motorcyclist or cyclist, since it is an obligation.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related