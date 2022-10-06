Costa Rica government promotes legalizing marijuana for recreational use

"It is no secret to anyone that in Costa Rica marijuana is consumed...," President Chaves:

QCOSTARICA – This Wednesday, Costa Rica President, Rodrigo Chaves, signed the bill that seeks to allow marijuana for recreational use.

Now the initiative will reach Congress where a discussion will take place in the legislative commission assigned to it.

Chaves indicated that a modern country regulates this activity so that taxes are paid and jobs are generated, at the same time that he indicated his disagreement with the use of marijuana.

According to Chaves, the legalization of marijuana for recreational use would allow its regulation of use and eliminate the large revenues for criminal groups that profit from illegal trafficking.

“This law allows the control and regulation of cannabis, marijuana for recreational use. It is no secret to anyone that in Costa Rica marijuana is consumed, increasingly openly, in parks and streets,” said the president.

“We want to regulate it and that the State, as well as society, have control over who, how, where and under what conditions it can be sold and produced legally,” he added.

Opposition

However, there is opposition to a proposal of this type manifested, such as the Partido Nueva República (PNR).

PNR faction leader, legislator and former presidential candidate, Fabricio Alvarado, made clear on Wednesday his total opposition to the government’s proposal.

“We will oppose with all our strength President Chaves’ bill that seeks to legalize marijuana for recreational use. I have seen many lives and families destroyed by this drug, which is the door to other more dangerous practices,” he said on his social networks.

Nos opondremos con toda nuestra fuerza al proyecto del presidente Chaves que busca legalizar la marihuana para uso recreativo. He visto muchas vidas y familias destruidas por esa droga que es la puerta a otras prácticas más peligrosas. pic.twitter.com/ZkFdgNuczO — Fabricio Alvarado (@FabriAlvarado7) October 6, 2022

According to Alvarado, in places where it has been legalized, such as California and Uruguay, the existence of an illegal drug market has not been prevented.

“I definitely want the President and anyone who promotes this bill to know that they are not going to have the support of the Nueva República,” he said.

