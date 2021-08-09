Half of PAC legislators in isolation due to Covid-19

QCOSTARICA – Half of the Partido Acción Cuidadana (PAC) legislators have been in isolation due to Covid-19 since this Monday, according to the party leadership.

Of the 10 PAC legislators, Paola Vega, Luis Ramón Carranza, Enrique Sánchez and Nielsen Pérez, will be in preventive isolation after having contact with Víctor Morales, legislator and former minister of the presidency, confirmed with Covid-19.

“The congressman is in isolation in his house, waiting for the issuance of the respective health order. He is vaccinated with the complete scheme against the virus and has very mild symptoms,” the PAC said in a press release this Monday, August 9.

“Mr. Morales had contact with a person who later tested positive, so the test was carried out and yesterday (Sunday) he was notified of the result,” added the press release.

To date, 11 of the 57 legislatorshave been infected and who have been informed about it, have been: Harllan Hoepelman of the Nueva Republica; Eduardo Cruickshank and Xiomara Rodríguez of the Restoracion Nacional; Gustavo Viales, Daniel Ulate, Karine Niño and Silvia Hernández of the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN); independent Ivonne Acuña; María Inés Solís and Rodolfo Peña Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC); and Víctor Morales of the PAC.