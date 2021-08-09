Monday 9 August 2021
type here...
Search

Half of PAC legislators in isolation due to Covid-19

HealthHQ
By Q Costa Rica
From Twitter
Paying the bills

Latest

Inclusive, sustainable and timeless fashion was showcased at Costa Rica Fashion Week

QCOSTARICA - More than 17 thousand people followed through...
Read more

Inflation falls in July and changes the trend of the last four months

QCOSTARICA - Inflation, measured by the consumer price index...
Read more

“Cryptocurrencies are not prohibited”: Costa Rica’s Central Bank

QCOSTARICA - With the constant popularity of cryptocurrencies, even...
Read more

Half of PAC legislators in isolation due to Covid-19

QCOSTARICA - Half of the Partido Acción Cuidadana (PAC)...
Read more

Why is a major earthquake expected in the Osa Peninsula?

QCOSTARICA - The question is not if, but when,...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Half of the Partido Acción Cuidadana (PAC) legislators have been in isolation due to Covid-19 since this Monday, according to the party leadership.

From Twitter

Of the 10 PAC legislators, Paola Vega, Luis Ramón Carranza, Enrique Sánchez and Nielsen Pérez, will be in preventive isolation after having contact with Víctor Morales, legislator and former minister of the presidency, confirmed with Covid-19.

- Advertisement -

“The congressman is in isolation in his house, waiting for the issuance of the respective health order. He is vaccinated with the complete scheme against the virus and has very mild symptoms,” the PAC said in a press release this Monday, August 9.

“Mr. Morales had contact with a person who later tested positive, so the test was carried out and yesterday (Sunday) he was notified of the result,” added the press release.

To date, 11 of the 57 legislatorshave been infected and who have been informed about it, have been: Harllan Hoepelman of the Nueva Republica; Eduardo Cruickshank and Xiomara Rodríguez of the Restoracion Nacional; Gustavo Viales, Daniel Ulate, Karine Niño and Silvia Hernández of the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN); independent Ivonne Acuña; María Inés Solís and Rodolfo Peña Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC); and Víctor Morales of the PAC.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleWhy is a major earthquake expected in the Osa Peninsula?
Next article“Cryptocurrencies are not prohibited”: Costa Rica’s Central Bank
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Beyond a yolk, egging politics

QCOSTARICA - The egging of politicians is a well-known form of...
Read more

The race to replace Carlos Alvarado in 2022

QCOSTARICA  - Twenty eight Costa Rican's are lining up who want...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Banking

“Cryptocurrencies are not prohibited”: Costa Rica’s Central Bank

QCOSTARICA - With the constant popularity of cryptocurrencies, even...
News

Costa Rica’s Constitutional Court To Decide Legality of Vehicular Restrictions

QCOSTARICA - Regardless of the fact that vaccination would...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.