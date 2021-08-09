Monday 9 August 2021
type here...
Search

Why is a major earthquake expected in the Osa Peninsula?

The director of the OVSICORI explained in detail what is happening between the tectonic plates below the South zone.

NationalNews
By Rico
Sixaola border crossing just after 1991 Limon Earthquake. Photo courtesy of govisitcostarica.com
Paying the bills

Latest

Why is a major earthquake expected in the Osa Peninsula?

QCOSTARICA - The question is not if, but when,...
Read more

KLM Boeing 787 taking off from the San Jose aiport

Q PHOTOS - KLM Boeing 787-9 taking off at...
Read more

275,000 vaccinations a week is key to beat the delta variant, report

QCOSTARICA - Lifting the covid-19 sanitary restrictions is to...
Read more

Venezuela: President Maduro Says Contacts With Guaido-Led Opposition Going Well

Q24N (CARACAS) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that...
Read more

Should COVID-19 vaccines be mandatory?

(TheStar.com) Heather MacDougall, the former acting chair of the...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The question is not if, but when, a major earthquake will strike Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula.

Osa Peninsula

A huge accumulation of energy that has been taking place for 40 years is the simplest explanation to illustrate the reason why a more than 7 magnitude earthquake is expected.

- Advertisement -

In a nutshell, the Cocos and Nazca plates are getting behind the Panama plate and generating enormous pressure that will be released violently, explained the director of the Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (OVISCORI) – Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica – Marino Protti, in the Teletica television program En Profundidad (In Depth).

Protti explained that it is not possible to know when the event will be, but that it normally responds to cycles of approximately forty years.

The last major event caused by this interaction of plates occurred in April 1983 and is popularly known as the terrermoto de Sábado Santo (Holy Saturday earthquake ), a 7.4 magnitude quake at 8:50 pm, Saturday, April 2, 1983, located 15 km NNE of the city of Golfito at a depth of 26 km.

Read more: 5.3 Earthquake Shakes Osa Peninsula

Protti added that it is a phenomenon similar to the one that caused the Nicoya earthquake in 2012, a 7.6 MW quake on September 5,  in the Nicoya Peninsula, 11 kilometers east-southeast of Nicoya.

- Advertisement -

The OSA earthquake would be similar, but with the difference that, the plates that interacted were those of Cocos and the Caribbean.

Protti also indicated that it is possible that this earthquake is shallower than the one in Nicoya.

Recent earthquakes in Costa Rica

During the past 7 days, Costa Rica was shaken by 2 quakes of magnitude 4.0 or above, 20 quakes between 3.0 and 4.0, and 12 quakes between 2.0 and 3.0. There were also 2 quakes below magnitude 2.0 which people don’t normally feel.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Significant Earthquakes in Costa Rica Over the Last 100 Years

The biggest quake: 4.0 quake North Pacific Ocean, 6 days ago on August 2.

For a complete list & interactive map of the recent earthquakes in Costa Rica visit https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/costarica.html.

Also of interest Anticipating and Monitoring a Large Earthquake in Costa Rica by Researchers: Marino Protti and Victor González.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleKLM Boeing 787 taking off from the San Jose aiport
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

7.0 Quake Originating in Panama Shakes Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - A 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Punta Burica, Panama, shook...
Read more

A moving afternoon

HQ - The faulting in the crust of the Caribbean plate...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Cartago

Neither restrictions, closures, nor rain kept the faithful from Cartago

QCOSTARICA - Despite the cancellation of the romeria, the...
Health

275,000 vaccinations a week is key to beat the delta variant, report

QCOSTARICA - Lifting the covid-19 sanitary restrictions is to...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.