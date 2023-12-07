Thursday 7 December 2023
Half of Ticos will vote in municipal elections, UNA survey

PoliticsThe Second Column
QCOSTARICA — 46.3% of voters are 100% convinced that they vote on February 4 in the municipal elections, as announced today by the Instituto de Estudios Sociales en Población (Idespo) of the Universidad Nacional (UNA).

At the same time, 15.5% of voters have already decided that they will not go to the polls.

If Costa Ricans fulfill their promise of participation, the February elections would be historic, since unprecedented figures of abstentionism and electoral participation would be reported.

This is because from 2002 to date, there have been an average of 70% abstention in municipal elections.

In that sense, 40.8% of people between the ages of 18 and 34 are sure of going to vote, adds the UNA measurement.

On the other hand, the UNA revealed that the elections would be very close and that the PLN would lose a lot of power at the communal level. At the moment, the green and white dominate 42 of 84 cantons.

And 43.5% of the people surveyed would lean towards a cantonal party and not a traditional group.

However, among those who expressed their leaning for a provincial or cantonal party, four out of ten would leave open the possibility of changing their position, given that they are “somewhat sure”, “neither sure nor unsure”, “not very sure” or “nothing certain” about his intention to vote.

In greater proportion, women (58.1%) determined to vote would support a cantonal or provincial party, while the percentage for men is 51.5%.

The survey was conducted from November 10 to 11 and from November 13 to 18. The questionnaire was applied to 1,311 Costa Rican or nationalized foreigners aged 18 or over with a cell phone. The confidence level is 95%, with a sampling error of 2.7%.

