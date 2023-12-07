Bailey Bridge will ease traffic congestion in front of San Jose airport

QCOSTARICA — On Friday (tomorrow) traffic will be enabled through the modular bridge (Baily Bridge) in front of the Juan Santamaría airport, reducing the daily traffic congestion on the eastbound lanes of the Ruta 1.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) confirmed the structure will enable two lane traffic eastbound, reducing, but not eliminating, congestion.

An estimated 45,000 vehicles pass through the area daily.

“(…) In the morning it is road chaos. A Bailey bridge is going to be placed because it is the fastest and generates an immediate solution,” said MOPT minister Luis Amador in October when construction of the bridge was announced.

Likewise, Amador pointed out that the construction of a permanent bridge in the area is a project that can take up to three years.

“The ideal would be to replace the current structure and Baily to four-lane bridge, but we have to find the money, I am not committed to a deadline,” Amador stressed.

