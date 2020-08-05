Have you already bought your Mother’s Day gift? Buy it this week!

(QCOSTARICA) Mother’s Day is fast coming up, the “mother” of all holidays in Costa Rica, that is on August 15. This year, like just about everything else, we have to adapt to the virus that affects us all.

One of those changes is that although Mother’s Day is on the 15th, the legal holiday has been moved to the 17th to create a long weekend and promote national tourism. Note that it has been tried in the past, and failed miserably. The 15th is the only day that most recognize. Period.

Another change is how we shop for that perfect gift for Mother. The major commercial centers – Multiplaza, City Mall, Oxígeno, and others are all in the greater metropolitan area (GAM), which means they will be closed for 12 days, starting Monday, August 10, to August 21.

Mall shopping hours are also reduced, as will all retailers in the orange zones, closing time is 5:00 pm, the same time that the total vehicular restrictions goes into effect.

I line with the protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and under strict compliance with the gradual opening of establishments, capacity is at 50% capacity, use of mask or shield is obligatory to enter, as is taking temperature as a requirement in all its accesses, for all, workers and customers.

At Multiplaza, in Escazu, for example, implemented the new “Contactless” technology in their parking lots, which allows the visitor to enter by simply putting their hand near the entrance station to obtain the parking ticket, in this way the barrier is raised automatically.

According to the Multiplaza marketing department, all the protocols that they reinforce every day seek to give their clients the support of being in a comfortable, safe, and calm environment for those who are in search of the ideal gift for their mother.

