Wednesday, 5 August 2020
DONATE
NationalGreater Metropolitan AreaRedaqted

Have you already bought your Mother’s Day gift? Buy it this week!

Major shopping centers are located in orange zones and will be closed from August 10 to 21; shopping hours also limited to 5:00 pm every day this week.

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
16
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Mother’s Day is fast coming up, the “mother” of all holidays in Costa Rica, that is on August 15. This year, like just about everything else, we have to adapt to the virus that affects us all.

One of those changes is that although Mother’s Day is on the 15th, the legal holiday has been moved to the 17th to create a long weekend and promote national tourism. Note that it has been tried in the past, and failed miserably. The 15th is the only day that most recognize. Period.

Another change is how we shop for that perfect gift for Mother. The major commercial centers – Multiplaza, City Mall, Oxígeno, and others are all in the greater metropolitan area (GAM), which means they will be closed for 12 days, starting Monday, August 10, to August 21.

- paying the bills -

Mall shopping hours are also reduced, as will all retailers in the orange zones, closing time is 5:00 pm, the same time that the total vehicular restrictions goes into effect.

I line with the protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and under strict compliance with the gradual opening of establishments, capacity is at 50% capacity, use of mask or shield is obligatory to enter, as is taking temperature as a requirement in all its accesses, for all, workers and customers.

At Multiplaza, in Escazu, for example, implemented the new “Contactless” technology in their parking lots, which allows the visitor to enter by simply putting their hand near the entrance station to obtain the parking ticket, in this way the barrier is raised automatically.

According to the Multiplaza marketing department, all the protocols that they reinforce every day seek to give their clients the support of being in a comfortable, safe, and calm environment for those who are in search of the ideal gift for their mother.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleCOVID-19 in Costa Rica: 435 new cases Tuesday, 1,901 new recoveries
Next articleThe epidemiological form (Health Pass)
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

These are the holidays that will move to Monday this year

Pura Vida Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The law to move holidays to Mondays, in order to...
Read more

What To Expect In Costa Rica’s 2020 Retail

Economy Rico -
After recording a decline in sales and loss of formal jobs...
Read more

MOST READ

Travel Stories

Costa Rican living in Spain tells his story of Monday’s flight

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "I cannot think of a better country to reach the new normal." This is how Costa Rican David Gutiérrez Swanson described his arrival...
Read more
News

Mobile hospital carries out COVID-19 tests to Nicaraguans stranded at border

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Arias Foundation for Peace reported that COVID tests for Nicaraguans stranded on the northern border began today, Friday, July 31, after obtaining...
Redaqted

U.S. Repatriation flights In August

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The U.S. Embassy in San Jose, Costa Rica, has posted the latest information on repatriation flights to and from the United States and...
Greater Metropolitan Area

Have you already bought your Mother’s Day gift? Buy it this week!

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Mother's Day is fast coming up, the "mother" of all holidays in Costa Rica, that is on August 15. This year, like just...
Argentina

Brazil’s first lady tests positive for Covid-19

Q24N -
(Q24N) Michelle Bolsonaro's positive test for COVID 19, follows a rally in the capital Brasilia during which she gave a speech with a mask...
Economy

AmCham Asks Government To Authorize Flights From USA To Improve Tourist Rebound

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The North American Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) urged the Government of Carlos Alvarado to allow commercial flights from the United States...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA