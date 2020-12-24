Having your vehicle impounded will cost more starting in January

QCOSTARICA – Having your vehicle impounded due to a traffic violation in will cost more starting on January 1, 2021.

This because, in addition to the fine for the infraction that includes parking, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with no or a suspended license, among others, could result in a Transito (traffic official) towing your vehicle.

As of January 1, 202, the cost of towing and storage of an impounded vehicle increase. ¢357.46 colones for the first 6 kilometers and ¢59.57 per additional kilometer to the nearest impound lot. Since there are too many of those, the kilometers can rack up real fast.

The new rate will be ¢7,870.17 for up to the first six kilometers (an increase of ¢357.46 /km), and ¢1,311.69 (an increase of ¢59.57 /km) for each additional kilometer.

Storage of an impounded vehicle increases to ¢5,066.29 per day (an increase of ¢786.78).

Until five years ago, the cost of towing and storage of an impounded vehicle was paid by all Costa Ricans through taxes, not the offenders.

An important note here, nothing new, is that only the registered owner of the vehicle can retrieve and impounded vehicle. This is of importance for those who have purchased a vehicle, but for whatever reason, the main being not wanting to pay the property transfer taxes, do not transfer ownership.

Also, all traffic fines and costs registered against the vehicle must be paid before the vehicle can be reclaimed.