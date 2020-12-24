Thursday, 24 December 2020
HQWeather

Too cold for you? Cold surge #8 will enter the northern Caribbean Sea tonight

by Q Costa Rica
10

QCOSTARICA – Today, Thursday, December 24, will continue sunny and most throughout most of the country. A sweater or jacket and even an umbrella (depending on where you are) for Christmas day may be in order.

According to the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) – the national weather service cold surge# 8 to the north of the Caribbean Sea is expected, a situation that would favor the intensification of the north wind over the country for the early hours of Friday, December 25.

- Advertisement -

This Thursday afternoon and night, the trade winds will continue to moderate with occasional strong gusts. For Friday, in the Caribbean and the North Zone, rain is expected especially to the north of these regions; the gusts could ascend up to 80 and 100 km / h in the north of the country.

It is also expected that the combined effect of cloudiness and wind will generate a decrease in the thermal sensation in the Central Valley compared to previous days of this week.

Temperatures are expected to drop a couple of degrees Celsius from the normal.

The IMN recommends caution in areas vulnerable to flooding due to flooding of rivers and streams, as well as in areas prone to landslides. Prevention of wind gusts and their possible impact on roofs, electrical wiring, signs, trees; as well as in the mountainous parts of the country (national parks, volcanoes).

- Advertisement -

Stay informed through social networks, Twitter:@IMNCR, Facebook: Instituto Meteorológico Nacional CR and the WEB Page: www.imn.ac.cr

Cooler weather during Christmas and the first week or 10 days of January are normal in Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHaving your vehicle impounded will cost more starting in January
Next articleClothing, cosmetics and electronics among items retained by customs for errors in declarations
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Daniel Salas: “If people start dying in their homes, we will have to tighten closures”

QCOSTARICA - Many are waiting for the arrival of 2021, thinking...
Read more

Beds for critical patients of covid-19 reach capacity

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health reported Saturday night that the...
Read more

MOST READ

Increase in vehicular flow and rise in road deaths worries the Traffic Police

Business

California Pizza Kitchen Coming to San Jose, Costa Rica Airport

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - California Pizza Kitchen announced its partnership with leading Costa Rica-based specialty retailer Morpho Travel Retail, a subsidiary of Grupo Britt, expanding CPK’s...
San Jose

Third time in 50 years that San Jose bullfights have been suspended

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Christmas holidays in San Jose includes the Zapote Fair and the "corridas de toros" - bullfights. But this 2020 there will...
Health

Sanitary measures for the end and beginning of the year

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The sanitary measures will remain unchanged for this weekend, however, beginning on Thursday, December 31, vehicles may not circulate after 7:00 pm...
Health

First Costa Rican vaccinated against covid-19 in the US: ‘I did it and I feel good’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Carlos Abarca is the first Costa Rican who received the vaccine against covid-19 in the United States. The Costa Rican, a resident of...
Health

Costa Rica hospitals with limited beds available in critical intensive care

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Only nine critical intensive care beds were unoccupied at 1 pm this Tuesday (December 22) in the hospitals of the Caja Costarricense...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.