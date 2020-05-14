Health Alert; U.S. Embassy Managua, Nicaragua (May 14, 2020)

As of May 14, the Government of Nicaragua has reported 25 cases of COVID-19, including cases transmitted through community spread. Independent health monitors report the actual number of cases is likely much higher.

Independent reporting also suggests the spread of COVID may be impacting the ability of the medical system in areas outside of Managua to effectively respond.

While the Nicaraguan government has not officially announced border restrictions, the land borders with Costa Rica and Honduras are closed. All commercial air service between Nicaragua and the United States remains suspended until at least early June.

Additional suspensions, closures, or other restrictions on movement could occur with no advance warning.

The Embassy advises U.S. citizens still in Nicaragua to prepare now to shelter in place.

U.S. citizens remaining in Nicaragua must ensure they have an adequate supply of food, water, and medicine to shelter for at least two weeks.

Visit Ready.gov for additional tips to prepare yourselves and your families to shelter in place.

Actions to Take:

Enroll in the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts.

Consult the CDC website for the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 and what you can do to reduce your risk.

Visit the COVID-19 crisis page on state.gov for the latest information regarding impacts to travel.

Visit our Embassy webpage on COVID-19 (https://ni.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/) for information on conditions in Nicaragua.

Assistance:

S. Embassy Managua, Nicaragua

Km 5 ½ Carretera Sur

Managua, Nicaragua

+505-2252-7104

+505-2252-7171 (after hours)

ACSManagua@state.gov

