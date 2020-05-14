Thursday, 14 May 2020
Central AmericaNicaragua

Health Alert; U.S. Embassy Managua, Nicaragua (May 14, 2020)

Additional suspensions, closures, or other restrictions on movement could occur with no advance warning, warns the US Embassy in Managua

By Q24N
12
Modified date:

As of May 14, the Government of Nicaragua has reported 25 cases of COVID-19, including cases transmitted through community spread. Independent health monitors report the actual number of cases is likely much higher.

United States Embassy in Managua, Nicaragua

Independent reporting also suggests the spread of COVID may be impacting the ability of the medical system in areas outside of Managua to effectively respond.

While the Nicaraguan government has not officially announced border restrictions, the land borders with Costa Rica and Honduras are closed. All commercial air service between Nicaragua and the United States remains suspended until at least early June.

Additional suspensions, closures, or other restrictions on movement could occur with no advance warning.

- paying the bills -

The Embassy advises U.S. citizens still in Nicaragua to prepare now to shelter in place.

U.S. citizens remaining in Nicaragua must ensure they have an adequate supply of food, water, and medicine to shelter for at least two weeks.

Visit Ready.gov for additional tips to prepare yourselves and your families to shelter in place.

Actions to Take:

Assistance:

  • S. Embassy Managua, Nicaragua
    Km 5 ½ Carretera Sur
    Managua, Nicaragua
    +505-2252-7104
    +505-2252-7171 (after hours)
    ACSManagua@state.gov

Source: https://ni.usembassy.gov/

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleNicaragua releases 2,800 prisoners to house arrest to contain virus
Next article“This is just the beginning”: Anonymous begins attack on Nicaragua institutions
Q24N
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Green Alert For Central Valley

Central Valley Rico -
The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) - National Emergency Commission -...
Read more

Demonstration Alert: U. S. Embassy Managua, Nicaragua

Nicaragua Q24N -
The U.S. Embassy Managua issued an advisory to Americans in Nicaragua...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus

Playas del Coco revives barter as a way of payment amid the pandemic

Q Costa Rica -
Playas del Coco, in Guanacaste, resurrected humanity's oldest method of payment: barter. The residents of that community opted to reduce the use of money...
Read more
News

Costa Rica borders restrictions will continue to June 15

Rico -
Costa Rica has extended the border restrictions to Monday, June 15, the Minister of Security, Michael Soto, announced Thursday. That means the prohibition of entry...
Coronavirus

Recovered COVID-19 patients can now donate plasma

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Starting Friday, May 8, began the collection of blood from patients recovered from the coronavirus COVID-19. Román Macaya, executive president of the Caja Costarricense...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Waiting to get back to Costa Rica; Anxious in Brazil

Rico -
Rico's Digest - One of the thousands of Costa Ricans waiting to get back home is my friend, who is in Brazil with his...
Health

Eighth death from COVID-19 registered in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A 75-year-old man became the eighth fatality of covid-19 in Costa Rica Wednesday afternoon. He was a resident of Alajuela and died at...
Expat Focus

“Costa Rica Rediscovered…”

Randy Berg -
My name is Randy Berg and the past few months I have had a few postings here… until recently. And we all know what...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA