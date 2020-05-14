Thursday, 14 May 2020
“This is just the beginning”: Anonymous begins attack on Nicaragua institutions

By Q24N
Anonymous announced it has started the massive cyberattack against the Daniel Ortega regime, “taking” the sites of the Central Bank of Nicaragua (BCN), the Ministry of Finance and the Financial Analysis Unit (UAF) as well as those of the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism (Intur) and Enel.

The Nicaraguan hackers, since March 22, activated #OPNicaragua, a cyberattack objective of 60 targets, including banks, state ministries, government media and even the opposition Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy.

Lorian Synaro, who on Twitter identifies himself as a member of the community of Nicaraguan hackers united against the Ortega regime, announced this morning that the massive attack had begun, killing the first five sites.

The massive attack also contemplates affecting the media at the service of the regime. Television channels 2, 4, 6, 8 and 13, as well as the El19Digital portal.

Anonymous announced this Thursday that this new attack is in response to the negligent policy of the Ortega regime in handling the coronavirus pandemic and that it puts the lives of the population at risk.

“We will continue to attack corrupt and terrorist governments, we will not let any government kill the people,” the community of hackers posted on Twitter.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

