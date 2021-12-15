Health discusses whether third dose against COVID-19 will be mandatory

QCOSTARICA – The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, said on Monday (December 13) that the authorities are discussing whether the third dose against COVID-19 will be mandatory to have the complete vaccination schedule.

This discussion takes place between the experts of the National Commission of Vaccination or Epidemiology (CNVE), who will be in charge of making this decision.

This decision, according to Dr. Salas, is being discussed due to new international evidence that proposes that a third dose of the vaccine generates more efforts against the serious disease and mortality caused by the virus.

However, Costa Rica’s ability to mandate a third dose is based primarily on the availability of vaccines in the country.

“What is clear is that in Costa Rica this decision will depend on availability. For this reason, the commission continues to analyze it to see if it applies in the country or not ” said Minister Salas.

He also explained that this third dose is more necessary in high-risk populations such as older adults, whom the authorities are already vaccinating again. See Third dose vaccination in those over 65 starts Tuesday

“For a group of the population this third dose becomes more important, mainly due to the (eventual) arrival of the omicron variant,” he assured.

For now, the Minister reiterated, the complete vaccination scheme is of two doses with either the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

Currently, the older population and those under the age of 18 are being vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, while the rest of the population with the AstraZenecea.

Salas clarified that for the moment, the complete scheme in the country will remain in two corresponding doses for the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print

